Processed Eggs Market -Europian Market Expected to Record a Relatively High Value CAGR of 16.4% Through 2031

Egg products are widely consumed as a sports nutritional product, as they provide athletes with instant protein and energy.

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for egg products is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 11.3 Bn in 2021, according to the latest Fact.MR study. Value of the egg products market is expected to surge to US$ 23.1 Bn by 2031, exhibiting growth at a healthy CAGR of 7.4% over the next ten years.

Market Size 2020 US$ 10.7 Bn
Projected Year Value (2031F) US$ 23.1 Bn
CAGR% (2021-2031) 7.4%
Share of Top 5 Manufacturers 24.3%

The latest industry analysis and survey on Egg Products provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights and outlook on Egg Products market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

Key Segments Covered in Egg Products Industry Survey

By Product Type
Frozen
Whole Eggs
Egg Whites
Egg Yolks

Refrigerated Liquid
Whole Eggs
Egg Whites
Egg Yolks

Dried
Whole Eggs
Egg Whites
Egg Yolks

Specialty Egg Products

By Target Group
Food Processing Industry
Bakery & Confectionery
Creamy Sauces
Ice Cream & Frozen Desserts
Mayonnaise
Noodles & Pasta
Salad Dressings
Others

Food Service Providers

Retail/Household
Convenience Stores
Discount Stores
Grocery Stores
Modern Trade
Online Retail
Specialty Food/Sports Stores
Wholesalers
Other Sales Channels

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for around 86.3% of the North American market in 2021, supported by consumer awareness regarding high nutritional content of foods and beverages.
According to Fact.MR’s analysis, China is estimated to account for around 46.6% of the East Asia market share in 2021, driven by easy availability of raw materials and the country being the number one producer of eggs.
The U.K. is a high-potential market in Europe, accounting for around 16.4% value share, supported by high popularity of baked goods.
Frozen egg products are set to hold 33.2% share of the market in 2021, on the back of ease of convenience and availability.
The food processing industry reflects 46.4% of market share in 2021, owing to high demand from the bakery industry.

The latest market research report analyzes Egg Products Market demand by Different segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Egg Products And how they can increase their market share.

This report gives you access to decisive data such as:

Demand of Egg Products Market & Growth drivers
Factors limiting Egg Products market growth
Current key trends of Egg Products Market
Market Size of Egg Products and Egg Products Sales projections for the coming years

The report also offers key trends of Egg Products market and an in-depth analysis of how the projected growth factors will shape the Egg Products market dynamics in the coming years of the forecast period.

Moreover, it also gives meaningful as well as actionable insights on the competitive analysis of Egg Products Market that are developing the current market scenario and which will be lucrative for the future demand of Egg Products Market.

Crucial insights in Egg Products market research report:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Egg Products market.
Basic overview of the Egg Products, including market definition, classification, and applications.
Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Egg Products across various industries.
Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Egg Products Market are:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Egg Products Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Egg Products Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Egg Products manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Egg Products Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Egg Products Market landscape.

Which Type of Egg Products is High On-Demand Globally?

Refrigerated liquid eggs are a cost-effective food source that are high in protein and other critical components, and they are predicted to play a big role in growing egg consumption rates around the world.

The refrigerated liquid eggs market is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5.9%, topping a valuation of US$ 7 Bn by 2031.

Demand for refrigerated liquid eggs products is high as they simplify the preparation of egg-based dishes while also ensure consistency in measurement and safety & quality. Shelling eggs is not required in restaurants or bakeries. Because there is no waste due to breakage, production expenses are reduced.

Vendors of refrigerated liquid egg products frequently supply premeasured containers to make adding liquid eggs into dishes even easier. Cage-free refrigerated liquid egg products are nutritionally identical to traditional liquid egg products. However, rising consumer awareness regarding animal welfare and its implications on food safety is driving demand for free-range liquid eggs.

Moreover, demand for dried eggs and demand for frozen eggs is projected to rise at CAGRs of 8.2% and 7.3%, respectively. Manufacturers of ice cream & frozen desserts demand dried and frozen eggs, owing to the trend of convenience and instant food.

Will Demand for Egg Products Remain High in the Food Processing Industry?


Manufacturers are likely to employ new equipment to meet demand for healthy functional meals and beverages, as demand for healthy food and functional food grows as well as diverse application of eggs is being witnessed in the eggs market. Various opportunities exist for companies in food processing, retail, and foodservice value chains to gain access to or improve their penetration of equipment goods, either organically or through acquisitions.

The food processing industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%, holding 46.4% of market share in 2021. Expected growth is further projected to boost the supply and consumption of egg products.

Furthermore, application of egg products in retails/households has urged after the recent pandemic, where people were forced to stay indoors. Also, the work from home culture aided demand for egg products in retails/households.

