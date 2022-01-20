Dorothea Gordon of Dorothea's TLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

FANNY BAY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s face it - our thoughts and beliefs are responsible for our reality. We create the results in our lives by what we focus on. If we don’t like what we have manifested so far, we have to change our outdated belief systems and bring in fresh perspectives and paradigms.

Let’s say we want more joy and contentment. All we need to do is figure out what brings us joy and then feel that joy deep inside us. When we make that a habit, we’ll begin to feel better and the quality of our life will improve.

Dorothea Gordon feels passionate about the above approach to life. She is a retired high school teacher for foreign languages and an alternative practitioner using energy balancing and laser ear acupuncture as non-invasive, regenerative healing modalities for body and soul. In her business, Dorothea’s TLC, she combines transformational life coaching with energy healing. She helps men and women at a crossroads in their lives to pursue their dreams with passion and power.

“My message is for people who are ready to wake up from their trance of suffering.” says Dorothea. “When we expand our awareness and realize that we have the power to decide what we spend our energy on, we can create a much more contented existence, not only for ourselves, but our families, our friends, the environment, even the whole world. We create a ripple effect.”

Dorothea believes that when we are deeply grateful for what’s working in our lives, we receive more experiences and things to be grateful for. This simple change of attitude literally changes the energy around us. Dorothea helps her clients understand how much of their perspective of life is within their choice.

“I call it emotional hygiene,” says Dorothea. “When we become aware of what we feed our minds, as well as our bodies, we can find the answer to why we don’t feel good.”

Dorothea offers her clients an introduction to a new way of thinking and awareness that empowers them. She helps them reconnect with their many strengths and to put their lives on a new track.

“So many people are not aware of the environment inside of them. They don't see their talents, their passions and their gifts,” says Dorothea. “Many of us feel helpless and hopeless, at the mercy of life and other people. Why not reach out to the universe and say, “I need help.” If our wishes don’t come true, it’s often because we haven’t learned our lesson yet or there is something better in store for us.”

Dorothea is the author of When Life Has Other Plans… Discover the Hidden Gifts, an inspirational memoir of how she overcame her endless challenges by tapping into universal laws to thrive. When Life Has Other Plans…Discover the Hidden Gifts tells the many unusual events which led Dorothea to awaken to all the gifts life had been offering her once she was able to see them.

“No matter what life throws you, there is always something you can learn from it and you can grow stronger,” says Dorothea. “I’m proud of my courage to step outside of the box and leave my comfort zone to follow an alternative path. I have truly found peace and balance in my physical, emotional, and spiritual life that keep me healthy. My purpose now is to help others wake up to their own power so they can create a more joyful and contented life for themselves.”

