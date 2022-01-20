ABHI Launches US Accelerator 2022 Programme as Forty UK HealthTech Innovators Seek Support Stateside

The ABHI has launched the fifth cohort of its flagship US Accelerator programme, supporting UK HealthTech companies to access the US healthcare market.

The Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) has launched the fifth cohort of its flagship US Accelerator programme, supporting UK HealthTech companies to access the US healthcare market.

Following a record number of applications, 40 companies from the world of health technology are taking part in this year’s programme. Together they constitute a diverse mix of medical device, diagnostics and digital health businesses, several of which are long-standing members of the programme, along with a host of new entrants.

The 2022 programme will run from January 2022 – December 2022.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International, said: “Our US Accelerator is focused on supporting companies to successfully navigate the US healthcare landscape. It is a pleasure to see just how extensively the programme has grown since its establishment in 2017, and the multiple collaborations and new business it has generated for UK industry. As we welcome our fifth cohort, we want to congratulate the many businesses who have successfully earnt their place on this year’s programme, and we look forward to working with them individually and empowering their experience to make the most of what our programme can offer in alignment with their individual objectives.”

The ABHI US Accelerator is delivered in partnership with the Dell Medical School at the University of Texas in Austin. The partnership allows UK companies to work closely with leaders from the pioneering institute, accessing Dell’s full range of facilities, innovation teams and faculty.

Businesses on the programme further enjoy exclusive week-long trade missions across the US, providing them with prime opportunities to engage with key stakeholders for their individual company objectives and present proven UK HealthTech to new clients.

The first mission for the new class of ABHI US Accelerator companies will take place in Austin, Dallas and Houston, followed by visits to California, Tennessee, Minnesota, Florida and New York throughout the remainder of the year.

The UK companies taking part in the first trade mission include:

C The Signs

C2Ai

Cirdan Imaging

Closed Loop Medicine

Credentially

Dermatonics

Directed Systems

Gripable

Haigh Engineering

Intelligent Fabric Technologies

Javelo Health

Labgnostic

Lumeon

MedKal Health

Medovate

MEGIN

NewTec Vascular Products

Oxford Medical Simulations

P3 Medical

Pentland Medical

PEP Health

Peppy Health

SkinAnalytics

SLE Ltd

Surepulse Medical

Trimedika

Trusted Solutions Group

Over the next 12 months, ABHI will work with the companies to provide bespoke support in identifying and filling need gaps, and setting individual goals to support company growth. Companies will also be boosted by access to an expansive network of in-market experts.

Gus Cardenas CEO, President & Co-Founder, Austin Healthcare Council added: "The main takeaway from participating in the ABHI US Accelerator is to mitigate expansion risk, while improving the potential for closing on new business. All of this is because of the long-standing credibility the ABHI has established in the US healthcare system.”

The waiting list to apply for the 2023 ABHI US Accelerator intake is now open. For more information, and to discuss the opportunity, contact lottie.mcmahon@abhi.org.uk.