PMKConsult Now Covers the Entire African Continent Through New Multilateral Agreement
PMKConsult will now extend its services to the entire African continent via a multilateral agreement between leading, trusted Africa-based specialist entities Crane Group Consulting and Property Solutions Africa (PS Africa). The agreement covers real estate transaction advisory delivered by PS Africa with commercial and project management consultancy delivered by Crane Group Consulting and PMKConsult respectively.
One of the leaders in developing and enhancing the service level expertise provided in the real estate industry, PS Africa has witnessed significant increase in large multinational real estate enquires into Africa in the past several years with well-known entities such as Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, Coca- Cola, GSK, Avon, Metrofile, Eversheds, and the WPP Group comprising a part of their client base in the last 48 months alone.
“Businesses venturing into Africa require several layers of advisory from choosing the right office space or facility to fit their operational requirement to finding the right location to grow their business- all while securing an optimum contract value,” explained Kieron Murray, PS Africa. “Businesses within any sector require sourcing and to procure the necessary packages from reputable vendors at standard market prices without hidden costs and unforeseen expenses.”
PS Africa has worked in multi-disciplinary teams on real estate, industrial and technology projects for major multinationals and the company has been the front runner in the tenant rep industry in Africa for nearly 30 years.
“There is a huge cost saving measure for clients if we were to deliver RE transaction advise while accounting for these many other aspects of entering Africa. With the addition of Crane Group Consulting and PMKConsult, we can assure our clients that our second-to-none-expertise is met with the critical mass required to deliver on large scale remits to offer a full scale and comprehensive service,” Murray added.
PMKConsult brings international expertise to the African market, while Crane Group Consulting leads with its expertise across many African nations having delivered consultancy in the east, west and central regions as well as South Africa. Crane Group has successfully delivered large-scale projects valued in excess of tens of billions of USD over its 22 years of existence.
Kevin Woolley, Chief Executive Officer, PMKConsult, comments on the collaborative framework agreement: “While this agreement formalises a collaboration between market savvy and seasoned professionals, this framework is really about cementing the professional relationships between businesses and individuals with a successful history of service delivery.”
“Our commercial management practice track record has brought many African clients to us, which has given us the opportunity to work in major African cities. We have advised on many mixed-use developments for companies expanding into the region. With PS Africa and PMKConsult we will be able to tap into the needs of other regional markets and be able to benefit clients with our advisory services with a local presence at the stage of transaction through PS Africa,” commented Siva Veeran, Group CEO, Crane Group Consulting.
Each entity carries a portfolio of local, regional, and multinational clients including Fortune 500’s. PS Africa has advised some of the world’s best-known entities and brands while Crane Group Consulting has delivered services for small, medium, large, and mega sized projects ranging from commercial office spaces to complete office towers, mixed-use developments, and high infrastructure environments. PMKConsult has delivered the QE2 hospitality project in Dubai, the Specialised Rehabilitation Clinic in Abu Dhabi, several education projects including 42 Abu Dhabi, and many media and broadcast projects from the Government of Dubai Media Office to SkyNews Arabia.
