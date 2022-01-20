James McAninch of UR Energy Wellness Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TARENTUM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- James McAninch has experienced both the struggles and rewards of being in recovery for 35 years.

“I've been on the other side,” says McAninch. “I wasn't afraid to die. I was afraid to live. When I got sober, I had to change everything about me. Even 35 years later, my recovery is ongoing.”

Today, McAninch is a Registered Certified Recovery Coach, NES Health Practitioner and the founder of UR Energy Wellness Coaching.

As an energy wellness and trauma interventionist specialist, McAninch has had the opportunity to work with a vast number of individuals struggling with addiction.

According to McAninch, our struggles are caused by programs in our subconscious mind. McAninch works with the subconscious mind to help individuals who are addicted to drugs or suffering from trauma and specializes in helping these individuals release the beliefs that hinder their recovery.

“Talk is not enough,” says McAninch. “Talk does not change the subconscious mind. Addiction is driven by our subconscious, so we have to access the subconscious and look for imbalances getting in the way of your recovery.”

McAninch incorporates energy psychology informed techniques to help his clients change their beliefs. These techniques allow clients to work through and release their negative energy blockages without having to talk about or relive traumatic events, enabling them to achieve greater success in reaching their recovery goals.

McAninch has been working with Thought Field Therapy for over 20 years, having studied directly under the developer of TFT, Roger Callahan. McAninch has also developed his own approach known as FAST-AIDE. When combined, TFT and FAST-AIDE offer a quick, non-invasive, evidence-based way to balance and change your beliefs.

“First your attitude starts to change and with that attitude change comes behavior change,” says McAninch.

More personally, McAninch is dedicated to bringing healing specifically to veterans and first responders with substance use disorders.

“First responders and veterans have seen things that would make the hair on your neck stand up and they have to treat it like it's normal,” says McAninch.

Trauma and addiction specialists typically have difficulty working with veterans and first responders seeking recovery.

“And veterans and addicts have three things in common: they don’t trust; they don’t talk; they don’t feel.. So I have to be able to work around that,” says McAninch. “You can only give what you have. I've learned how to work with people. I can connect with what anybody is going through.”

For more information, visit www.urenergywellness.com