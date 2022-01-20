Calcium Pantothenate Market To Reach USD 331.5 Million By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The huge growth in skincare & hair care products that include acne cure.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Calcium Pantothenate (Vitamin B5) Market is projected to reach USD 331.5 million by 2027. The market is fueled by the rising health consciousness among the consumers, and a significant increase in the vegan population has increased the deficiency of certain vitamins, such as Calcium Pantothenate. The deficiency of vitamin B5 among children & adults is driving the demand for the product in calcium pantothenate market. A deficiency in the key vitamin can cause severe symptoms, including nerve damage, acne, skin problems, fatigue, neurological problems, and digestive issues, like depression and memory loss. Therefore, many people turn to consuming vitamin B5 supplements to help meet their needs and prevent a deficiency.

Pantothenic acid, pantothenic acid for skin, pantothenic acid for hair, pantothenic acid for acne, pantothenic acid foods, pantothenic acid deficiency, pantothenic acid B5, to name a few are the hugely demanding topics and factors the end-users are concerned about and have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report. Leading and growing players in the market that have been investing an extensive amount in the research & development in such corresponding factors have observed enormous growth in their business.

Rapid urbanization and a rise in disposable income coupled with an increase in awareness regarding health issues are the factors driving the market growth during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of depression, paranoia, and memory loss is also propelling the demand for Calcium Pantothenate. Favorable outlook towards medical nutrition will also drive the demand for the cobalamin.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has created endless disruptions to the manufacturing or production industries due to a shortage of resources in different parts of the world. The leading players in the industry are skeptical about the market's future and try to redesign their strategies to support the challenge. The pandemic had a serious impact on the research & development as the companies are being refrained from investing in any newer aspect of research or product innovation for the time being. The manufacturing industries also have been disrupted due to reduced available human resources. The companies are incorporating different techniques to increase the production volume and trying to develop innovative solutions at an affordable price, which can meet customer requirements at a much lower cost and support the overall breakthrough required for sustainability in the increased nutraceutical product penetration.

Top companies profiled in the global Calcium Pantothenate industry analysis report:

Yifan Pharmaceutical, Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Shandong Hwatson Biochem, Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical, DSM, BASF, Alfa Aesar GmbH & Co KG., Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, and Avnochem Limited, among others, among others dealing in the Calcium Pantothenate market.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Powder & tablet are some of the most commonly used types of pantothenate supplement due to the cost-effectiveness and easy packaging techniques. Tablets are highly preferred by consumers owing to their easy material packing and extended shelf life.

• Food grade materials are either safe for human consumption or it fine to come into direct contact with food products. Food contact surfaces are made of food-safe materials that are designed to withstand the environment in which they will be used. This includes exposure to sanitizing agents, cleaning compounds, and cleaning procedures.

• Growing awareness about the significance of a healthy diet in countries such as India and China is expected to drive the calcium pantothenate market in the region. The upcoming retail sector in emerging nations such as Indonesia, Malaysia, China, and India are propelling the market in the region. Support from the government to promote development initiatives is also expected to drive the calcium pantothenate market in the upcoming years.

• One of the primary driver for the online retailing of the calcium pantothenate market is the better online proliferation and targeted marketing. This has increased the ease and comfort of consumers buying online. Online sites are dedicated to products appropriate for the 50+ demographic to shop for by need. Many sites now have live chat options to instantly help out the customers with their specific questions.

• Advancement in manufacturing techniques, a higher availability of the resources for the manufacturing units, dexterous processing technique, higher production capacity, increased consumers, and favorable business models of export & import, the Asia Pacific developing countries have been in trend for the raw material and chemical products outsourcing.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Calcium Pantothenate market on the basis of form, grade, sales channel, end-use verticals, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Powder

• Liquid

• Capsule

• Tablets

Grade Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Food Grade

• Pharmaceutical Grade

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Online Retails

• Offline Retails

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Million; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

• Pharmaceutical

• Nutraceuticals & Animal Feed

• Food & Beverage

• Cosmetics & Personal Care

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Calcium Pantothenate Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Calcium Pantothenate market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Calcium Pantothenate market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Calcium Pantothenate market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

