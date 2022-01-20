Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment Market To Reach USD 34.90 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 11.90 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends – Increasing sustainability of advanced cell therapy equipment.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell therapy laboratory equipment market is forecast to reach USD 34.90 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A handful of factors which are primarily affecting the growth of the market includes rising government investments for cell-based research, steep rising curve in the number of GMP-certified production facilities. Over the years, a significant increase in the number of oncology-oriented cell-based therapy clinical trials are also driving the growth of this market.

According to our experts, the consumables segment is expected to account for the majority share of the market over the years to come. The main reason for the aforesaid information is attributed to the high demand for consumables (such as growth factors and media) in cell-based experiments and cancer research, which is in a way accelerating the number of new product launches. Moreover, consumables are required at every step of cell processing which is further expected to drive their adoption in the market.

The cell therapy instrument from the cell processing segment has dominated the market in the recent past and is expected to do so in the forecasted period as well. Our experts also foresee that it might hit the highest CAGR with 2023 and expect to have a steady growth henceforth. This is because cell processing stage makes the highest use of cell therapy instruments and media, especially during culture media processing. This is supposedly the main driver for the growth of this particular segment.

North America accounted for the largest market share for a long time and is expected to do so in the upcoming years as well. The reason behind this can primarily be attributed to the high burden of chronic diseases and increasing R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

The COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak raised concern on the value of hygiene and healthcare. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries. The production, as well as supply, has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers as well as consumers. The market might be facing a downside for the period. Still, with a rising health concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as there is a development in the condition.

Key Offerings of the Global Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment Market Report:

• Deep insights into the Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment market landscape

• Key details about the regional segmentation of the Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment market

• Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

• Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

• Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Dynamics:

Ongoing efforts of key players to develop advanced therapeutics and drugs, rapid adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, additive manufacturing, ad blockchain technologies, among others, and growing focus on precision medicine have led to rapid changes in the pharma and healthcare industry. Legalization and acceptance of medical marijuana, rising focus on connected devices in healthcare sector, and popularization of beyond-the-pill have further revolutionized the healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has played a crucial role in the progress of healthcare industry with rapid shift in focus on preventive healthcare, increasing awareness about health and wellness, growth of telemedicine and teleconsultation, and rapid adoption of advanced technologies to cater to the growing patient pool.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to offer key insights about the key companies operating in the market. The section discusses in detail the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. It also provides insights into mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others to offer a better understanding of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• It has been found that in a case study of a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, the importance of implementation of a Werum manufacturing execution system (MES) shortened batch-release times from 30 hours to four mainly by reducing the number of manual entries from over a thousand to less than 200. This when incorporated on a massive scale can likely spearhead the growth of the market.

• There are a number of factors that drive investment in biotechnology: an aging population, an associated increase in life expectancy, as well as rising numbers of chronic disease; commercial opportunities in orphan-disease development; and improvements in clinical-trial design helping more product candidates make it to market than in the past. This is turn going to positively affect the cell therapy laboratory equipment market. The major brands are undergoing collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions which are providing greater access to capital than ever before.

• On the manufacturing side, the platform processes for chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) methods and formulations can accelerate development. The process intensification for viral vectors and automation in cell processing and analytics is likely to reduce overall cost of goods sold (CoGS).

• According to our experts, when working with closed-system cell therapy manufacturing for phase 1 clinical trials, it gives an academic perspective that provided practical suggestions for academic researchers setting up relationships with contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). It is likely to emphasize identifying knowledge gaps, potential risks, and differences in priorities between such organizations, thereby establishing an operational infrastructure that can serve to bridge the quality systems approaches. This indirectly impacts the growth of the market positively.

• The market across the considered regions is dominated mainly by traditional players including some new entrants such as Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies, Inc. (Canada), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the cell therapy equipment market on the basis of product, application, cell type, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Consumables

• Equipment

• Systems and Software

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Cell Processing

• Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling

• Process Monitoring and Quality Control

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Human Cells

• Animal Cells

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Life Science Research Companies

• Research Institutes

Regional Analysis:

The section covers a comprehensive analysis of key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offers a country-wise analysis to offer panoramic view of the market and help investors, clients, stakeholders, and businesses better understand the opportunities and growth scope of the Cell Therapy Laboratory Equipment market.

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

