A public hearing to consider the possible parole of Thomas Janicki, #168098

The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. to consider the possible parole of Thomas Janicki, #168098. The hearing will be conducted via video through Microsoft Teams and can be accessed by clicking HERE.

Those planning to access the hearing must call 517-335-1736 no later than February 1, 2022 to confirm attendance.

Thomas Janicki is serving a Life sentence for the crime of Murder 2nd Degree. Thomas Janicki was sentenced on January 26, 1982 out of Iosco County.

Carolyn Burns, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

When logging into the hearing, your video must be turned off and audio muted to eliminate distraction during the hearing.

Please be advised that recordings, photography or screenshots of the proceeding are prohibited.