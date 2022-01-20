Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Growth & Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

The growing demand for autoimmune diseases and advancement in technology is fostering market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Autologous Cell Therapy Product market is forecast to reach USD 35.64 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The primary factor driving the market is the growing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and blood cancer, among many others. The rise in the population suffering from chronic conditions is also augmenting the market growth.

The global autologous cell therapy market is anticipated to showcase an intensely competitive atmosphere in the following years. The principal performers in the market cooperate in joint investments, takeovers, mergers, and benefits to gain entry into the national market. Corporations are also setting up manufacturing units and subsidiaries in developing nations, and this initiative is contributing to the high demand for the market.

The inception of effective guidelines for cell therapy manufacturing, the development of advanced genomic analysis techniques, a vast number of research by cancer societies, and proven effectiveness of transplants are some of the primary growth factors for the market. Certain pharmacological and manufacturing issues and regulatory hurdles are restricting the growth of the market. The Japanese government has recognized autologous cell therapy and regenerative medicine as a major donor to the country’s economic growth. This has influenced the attention of global market players towards the Asian market, thereby fostering marketing operations in the region.

The COVID-19 impact:

The market for autologous cell therapy will witness a surge in demand as biopharmaceutical innovators are in the front line for the human response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. A remarkable number of biotech firms are in the midst of the race to scrutinize the virus's genome and are trying to develop a viable vaccine. These companies are investigating the virus at an unparalleled rate, and considerable funds are being invested in the research. The companies are in trial, and the private and public sectors are working continuously for the development of the vaccine.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Autologous Cell Therapy Product market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Autologous Cell Therapy Product market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Vericel Corp among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The global autologous cell therapy market increased at a significant CAGR over 2019 to 2027 due to the increasing predominance of cancer across the globe and raising funds from the government and market performers receiving support for the products.

• Based on Application, the cancer segment accounted for more extensive market income share in 2019, owing to the rise in the number of patients suffering from this disease. Cancer has rapidly grown in the coming years.

• According to the World Health Organization, there were 18.1 million new cases of cancer in 2018 and 9.6 million deaths in the same year. The cancer research UK has stated that the population suffering from cancer is expected to grow in the future. It is predicted that there will be 27.5 million new cases each year globally by the year 2040.

• The Hospital emerged as the largest segment and is estimated to generate revenue of over USD 14.26 billion by 2027. The lucrative growth in the segment is due to the increase in the number of pipeline projects over the past few years. As per the Cancer Research Institute (CRI), the number of projects rose from 753 in 2018 to 1,011 in 2019.

• North America is expected to be an active region over the forecast period. The United States will be the major contributor and is expected to witness high growth owing to the huge amount of funding by the government and private firms for clinical trials. The region is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Autologous Cell Therapy Product market on the basis of source, end-user, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Bone Marrow

• Epidermis

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Centers

• Research Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Cancer

• Neurodegenerative Diseases

• Wound Healing

• Orthopedic

• Cardiovascular diseases

• Autoimmune Diseases

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Autologous Cell Therapy Product market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market Report:

• Detailed analysis of Global Autologous Cell Therapy Product Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Autologous Cell Therapy Product industry and their futuristic growth outlook

• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Autologous Cell Therapy Product market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

