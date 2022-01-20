Almost all traditional markets in HCM City reopen

VIETNAM, January 20 -

Almost all traditional markets in HCM City have reopened after closing for weeks and even months as a safety measure during the peak of the COVID outbreak. — Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — Only 22 out of HCM City’s 233 markets that were closed as a safeguard measure against COVID-19 were yet to reopen as of Jan 17.

According to the city Department of Industry and Trade, the three wholesale markets are also open.

On Jan 18 two more traditional markets, Tân Kiểng 1 and Cư xá Ngân Hang in District 7, will open.

Most of these markets sell food and produce to serve the daily needs of consumers.

However, most markets are poorly patronised though Tết, usually the peak shopping season, is less than a fortnight away.

The number of sellers is also said to be low.

According to the Market Management Board, many of the markets’ tenants had switched to selling online during the period they were closed amid the pandemic restrictions, and continue to do so now. — VNS