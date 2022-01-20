Contractor & Property Entrepreneur, Dhiraj Kelly Sawlani Actively Posting Microblog on Social Media

I have learned from him since I was young. I decided to enhance his business to become more successful,” said the man who is through Instagram @dhirajkelly

JAKARTA, DKI JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Doctor of Research in Management, Dhiraj Kelly Sawlani has succeeded to occupy two important positions in construction and property business, PT Sarana Abadi Raya (SAR) as director and PT Era Integrity as commissioner.

Currently, the man who has a hobby of playing basketball owns Griya Wantilan Residence under the umbrella of PT. Buana Agung Properti. The housing area is extensive ​​50,000 m2 with 400 subsidized houses and 100 commercial houses located in Kalijati, Subang.

“The construction sector is a business founded by my father. I have learned from him since I was young. I decided to enhance his business to become more successful,” said the man who is actively sharing education about business through Instagram @dhirajkelly.

Indonesian doctoral graduate from Bina Nusantara University with a cum laude predicate recognizes that many opportunities offered to him along his journey. "I always take the chance with careful analysis and planning to create Griya Wantilan Residence," he added.

Dhiraj said that several problems and challenges were faced in running a property business, including the slowdown of the growth market construction by increasing the number of developer companies.

"Due to the stringent competition, the available projects are limited, especially during this pandemic which requires the government to refocus most of the development budget for the Covid-19 recovery," said Dhiraj.

The solution offered is based on his experience and the results of his dissertation research with the title Antecedents of Competitive Advantage and Its Impact on Company Performance: Empirical Study on the Construction Industry in Indonesia. Dhiraj recommends the implementation of banking e-CRM to the construction industry. According to his research, the implementation of e-CRM in the construction sector can increase competitive advantage by improving company performance.

He loves to share informative content through his social media accounts. He said, one day he would be teaching at universities. “My goal in life is to be useful for society. Therefore, I always want to create new jobs by developing my corporation so that it can grow and be able to be a public company one day," Dhiraj concluded.