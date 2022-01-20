New LUXE Broadbeach Sales Display Suite reveals exquisite elements of the ultra-luxurious, 374sqm full-floor apartments
A new luxury sales and experience centre showcases the prestigious whole-floor apartments offered by six-star boutique residential building LUXE Broadbeach.
...the sales suite demonstrates the sophistication and prestige of LUXE that one would find in a prestigious private residence in Manhattan, [blended] with the natural beauty of Australia’s beaches...”GOLD COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Six-star residential tower LUXE Broadbeach is on display at a luxury sales and experience centre now open on Charles Avenue in lifestyle destination Broadbeach on the Gold Coast.
— Broadbeach LUXE Development Company Director John Kubatov
The new LUXE Broadbeach Sales Display Suite showcases the exquisitely-designed 33-level apartment tower and its 28 prestigious whole-floor beachfront apartments, providing potential purchasers a taste of the ultra-luxurious style and vibrant beachfront location with its unobstructed parkland, beach and ocean views.
LUXE Broadbeach Sales Display Suite is located on Charles Avenue, 40 meters from the prime 756sqm north-east facing development site on the corner of Charles Avenue and Old Burleigh Road in Broadbeach, one of Gold Coast’s premier lifestyle destinations.
Open by private appointment, potential purchasers are given an in-depth look at the elegantly-appointed internal finishes offered throughout the LUXE Broadbeach building and explore the four different floorplans available to each of the 28 full floor apartments.
Prestige property purchasers who lock in a private appointment at the LUXE Broadbeach Sales Display Suite will see elements of the ultra-luxurious interior design that include extensive glassed wine cellar wall cabinets and rooms, designer gourmet kitchens with butler’s pantries, ensuited bedrooms that open out to terrace balconies and extra-large master bedrooms.
The four full-floor apartment floorplans reveal the unobstructed park, beach and ocean views on offer plus all the details of the building’s six-star amenities exclusive to residents and their guests.
An architectural model is the centrepiece of the display suite, with its 1:75 scale representing the impressive Manhattan-inspired 33-level tower.
The $158million LUXE Broadbeach, planned for the prime beachfront site on the corner of Charles Avenue and Old Burleigh Road in Broadbeach, will incorporate 28 whole floor apartments with a choice of four different floorplans available to any level, offering configurations of three, four and five bedrooms with opportunities for multi-purpose rooms that can be used as home theatres, studios and full-sized offices, plus the unique option to incorporate a self-contained apartment within an apartment.
Award-winning architectural firm DBI has designed LUXE Broadbeach with the ultimate private residences of Manhattan in mind, blending a sophisticated cosmopolitan lifestyle with Australia’s natural coastal beauty to deliver the six-star private residences that will redefine beachfront living.
To be delivered by Broadbeach LUXE Development Company, each of the 28 exquisite apartments at LUXE Broadbeach take up the entire 374sqm floorplate and are priced from $5.05million.
Broadbeach LUXE Development Company Director John Kubatov said the Company assembled a top tier development team to deliver a landmark building that maximises the site’s prime north-east facing corner position that provides unobstructed parkland, beach and ocean views that can never be built out.
“We are pleased to open the LUXE Broadbeach Sales Display Suite so the sales team can show potential purchasers the quality craftsmanship featured throughout the building and the selection of four cleverly-designed floorplans that purchasers can choose for their full-floor ultra-premium apartment,” Mr Kubatov said.
“The LUXE Broadbeach Sales Display Suite reveals in detail all the extensive architectural design of ultra-premium apartments that reflect this high-quality location.
“The experience for potential purchasers at the sales suite demonstrates the sophistication and prestige of LUXE that one would find in a prestigious private residence in Manhattan, while remaining in touch with the natural beauty of Australia’s pristine beaches, creating the ultimate in coastal luxury.
“Our sales and development teams have worked alongside our award-winning architectural and interior design consultants at DBI to create a display that showcases all the features that make LUXE a six-star building.”
Luxury apartment marketing agency TOTAL Property Group is managing the sales of LUXE Broadbeach’s private residences and has commenced private appointments at the display suite for potential purchasers to experience the ultra-premium style that positions Luxe as an exceptional residential opportunity.
TOTAL Property Group Managing Director and Luxe Broadbeach Marketing Manager Adrian Parsons said there had been strong interest in the few short weeks since development plans were announced in September.
“The location of the sales suite just a couple of doors from the LUXE development site enables prestige property buyers to get a feel for the vibrant location and see the building’s incredible northeast-facing beachfront location,” Mr Parsons said.
“Prestige property buyers can take their time to discover LUXE and all four ultra-premium floorplans available to each of the 28 full-floor apartment levels through virtual tours that take a deep dive into the building’s outstanding features, including the six-star amenities and panoramic beach and ocean views.
“When prestige property buyers step inside the sales suite, they will see the finest interior design details that showcase the level of quality and style at LUXE to get a feel for what a future would be like living in this exclusive, building of six-star international standard.
“The response we have received so far for this level of prestige demonstrates that the quality of life on the Gold Coast is highly appealing to buyers looking for ultra-luxurious properties that elevate lifestyle.
“There is confidence in Gold Coast’s luxury property market following the past year’s extraordinary growth and the region has been under international spotlight recently for being one of the fastest-rising luxury housing markets in the world.”
LUXE Broadbeach is a 33-level boutique apartment tower with 28 full-floor private residences to be delivered by Broadbeach LUXE Development Company on a prime 756sqm site on the corner of Charles Avenue and Old Burleigh Road in Broadbeach, one of Gold Coast’s most desirable lifestyle destinations.
These luxuriously-appointed apartments begin on Level 6 above exclusive residents’ amenities on the Podium Level 5 that include a 25-metre heated lap pool with breathtaking views, residents’ lounge, sauna, barbeque area, gymnasium and yoga lawn, with views over the Broadbeach foreshore and out to the ocean.
All apartments are generously allocated three secure car spaces across three basement levels and Levels 2 and 3.
For more information, contact TOTAL Property Group on 1300 722 131 or visit www.luxebroadbeach.com.au.
