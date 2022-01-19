Submit Release
President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further development of large-scale cooperation with Russia

On January 19, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Dmitry Kozak, Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation.

Dmitry Kozak conveyed sincere greetings and best wishes from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

It was emphasized that the agreements of recent meetings and contacts at the highest level gave a powerful impetus to strengthening strategic partnership and enhancing multifaceted relations between Uzbekistan and Russia. Trade volumes are growing, major industrial cooperation projects and priority humanitarian programs are being implemented.

The President of Uzbekistan noted the importance of further development and unlocking the potential of large-scale cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia.

Views were also exchanged on the situation in Central Asia in the light of the events that have taken place in the region.

Source: UzA

