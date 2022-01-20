Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Invest $5 Million in Livestock Research

CANADA, January 20 - Released on January 19, 2022

Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, joined Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit today in announcing a total of $5.1 million in funding for new research projects in 2022 related to livestock and forage.

This year's funding will support 28 projects through the province's Agriculture Development Fund (ADF).

“Research and innovation provide sustainable growth for the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sector,” said Parliamentary Secretary Drouin. “Our government is committed to investing in these areas to continue to increase both the productivity of our businesses and their resilience to climate change.”

"Research and innovation are major priorities for our government, and the ADF was created to reinforce work being done that is relevant to the future growth and competitiveness of Saskatchewan's agriculture industry and the many producers and processors who make it what it is," Marit said. "These investments in research will ensure Saskatchewan continues to set the standard when it comes to new ideas and approaches that support progress and best practices in agriculture not only here but around the world."

Subjects of this year's research projects include the potential of native and tame forage species to enhance carbon sequestration, expanded methods for reproduction diagnostics and improved control and treatments with respect to animal health.

The Ministry of Agriculture has a research budget of $32.9 million in 2021-22 to support research and innovation, and concentrates its investments on projects that will help make Saskatchewan producers more profitable and more productive while increasing the competitiveness of the provincial industry.

In addition to this year's federal and provincial ADF funding, a total of $483,000 in support of 13 of these projects was contributed by three industry co-funders:

Saskatchewan Cattlemen's Association (SCA)

Saskatchewan Forage Seed Development Commission

Sask Milk

"Investment in research is a cornerstone for the advancement of our industry," SCA Chair Arnold Balicki said. "We're pleased to see both the federal and provincial governments place a similar priority in ensuring research is adequately funded."

The ADF is supported through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a five-year, $3 billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen and grow Canada's agriculture, agri-food and agri-products sectors. This includes a $2-billion commitment that is cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs that are designed and delivered by provinces and territories, including a $388-million investment in strategic initiatives for Saskatchewan agriculture.

For more information, including a full list of funded projects, please visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/business/agriculture-natural-resources-and-industry/agribusiness-farmers-and-ranchers/agricultural-research-programs/knowledge-creation/agriculture-development-fund.

