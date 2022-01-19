Submit Release
Governor McKee Provides Update on Emergency Medical Personnel: Teams Beginning to Arrive in Rhode Island

RHODE ISLAND, January 19 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Today, Governor Dan McKee provided an update on the emergency medical personnel secured by his Administration through FEMA to support hospital staffing needs in Rhode Island.

The Health and Medical Task Force (HMTF) arrived at Kent Hospital in Warwick yesterday, January 18, 2022 and began work this morning. The Medium Medical Team (MMT) is expected to arrive to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence later this week.

"While our whole of government COVID response team continues to pursue every available resource to support critical hospital staffing needs, we are encouraged by the arrival of emergency medical personnel that our administration requested through FEMA in December. We thank President Biden for fulfilling our request and getting personnel on the ground quickly," said Governor Dan McKee. "We will continue to build on our comprehensive plan to address hospital staffing needs and work closely with hospital leadership and other stakeholders to find and deliver solutions."

