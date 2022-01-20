Submit Release
Governor Abbott Activates State Operations Center Ahead Of Winter Weather In Texas

Governor Greg Abbott today ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to increase the readiness of the State Operations Center (SOC) ahead of winter weather that is expected to impact large portions of Texas beginning Thursday morning and into the weekend. Representatives from state agencies that are members of the Emergency Management Council will report to the SOC beginning Thursday, January 20 at 8:00 AM CT to assist in the state's winter weather response.

Light snow is expected in the Panhandle and portions of West Texas tonight into Thursday morning. Wintry mix is anticipated in portions of Central and South Texas beginning Thursday into Friday. In addition, parts of Southeast Texas could see light wintry mix with minor travel impacts. Extremely cold wind chill temperatures will be experienced nearly state wide on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings. Caution is urged on roads that may become difficult to drive. Texans are urged to visit www.drivetexas.org throughout the weekend to be aware of the latest road conditions across the state.

"The State of Texas is prepared to address severe winter weather in the coming days and will provide all necessary resources needed to respond," said Governor Abbott. "As we continue to monitor weather conditions, Texans are encouraged to heed the guidance of local officials and stay mindful of changing weather conditions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe." 

 

The following agencies will report to the SOC:

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Electric Reliability Council of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety 

Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Military Department

Texas A&M Forest Service

Department of State Health Services

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality 

Health and Human Services Commission 

 

Already, agency representatives participated in a situational awareness weather briefing Wednesday morning led by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and discussed preparation measures already underway.

