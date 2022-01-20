Asia-Pacific Electrosurgical Devices Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth

Asia-Pacific electrosurgical devices market size is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrosurgical instruments & accessories is the top potential target market for investment for the key players in the electrosurgical devices market, and its demand is expected to increase owing to rise in the surgical procedures and the adoption of electrosurgical devices in all types of surgical procedures performed across Asia-Pacific.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The key players profiled in the report include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Bovie Medical Corporation (U.S.), Megadyne Medical Products Inc. (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Medtronic plc. (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin Group (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and Utah Medical Products, Inc. (U.S.).

The increase in trend of medical tourism in emerging economies in Asia-Pacific such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea offer high growth opportunities for electrosurgical equipment manufacturers. However, some of the Asian countries including India are very popular because of high-quality care with remarkably lower costs.

Thus, India's medical tourism market is accounted for nearly 3 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to reach $8 billion by 2020. Increase in partnership amongst various healthcare centers at a global level will increase medical tourism globally and it will also stimulate the market of electrosurgical devices. Therefore, surging partnership will create new opportunities in this sector.

Hence, the booming medical tourism industry in the Asia-Pacific region, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, increase in healthcare expenditure, and rise in demand for surgical procedures from large pool of patient population in countries such as China & India is projected to create new opportunities during the forecast period.

