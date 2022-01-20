ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market Explore Growth Factors, Competitive Analysis of Key Industry Players

ENT & bronchoscopy devices market was valued at $14,476 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $24,999 million by 2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smelling disorders, hearing disorders as well as problems associated with speaking or snoring are rectified by ENT devices. The complete airway of a patient including lungs and alveoli is examined via bronchoscopy. Both ENT & bronchoscopy devices assist otolaryngologists for the treatment of patients suffering from disorders of ear, nose, throat, and related structures of the head & neck.

The major companies profiled in the report include Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg, Medtronic PLC, Smith & Nephew PLC, Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent, Inc.), Cochlear Limited, Hoya Corporation (Pentax medical), Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Entellus Medical, Inc., MED-EL, Sivantos Pte. Ltd. and GN Store Nord A/S.

The market is driven by high incidence of hearing and nasal disorders, new technological advancements in ENT & bronchoscopy devices, growth in geriatric population, and increase in patient preference for minimally invasive procedures. However, this growth is limited by high cost of these devices (especially in developing nations) and lack of skilled professionals. The demand for cosmetic ENT procedures and emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to provide several opportunities for key players.

Hearing care devices is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, due to increase in incidence of hearing disorders and technological innovations in hearing devices, such as development of miniature hearing aids, anti-inflammatory drug-releasing cochlear implants, and auditory brainstem implants.

Surgical ENT & bronchoscopy devices segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.5% in the future, owing to increased demand for radiofrequency devices, balloon sinus dilation devices, and ENT lasers.

North America accounted for majority of the share (nearly one-third) in the market in 2015, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in incidence of nasal and hearing disorders along with the rise in geriatric population, increased patient awareness about the availability of treatment options, and favorable reimbursement framework for ENT procedures. In addition, the high adoption rate of technologically advanced devices and presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to provide new growth opportunities for the key players in this market.

