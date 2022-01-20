Eric Bitz Explains Why Wall Street Investors are Investing in Sports Cards
Sports trading cards can make for a great investment, Eric Bitz explainsPITTSBURGH,, PA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When one think of Wall Street investors, one probably think of stocks, bonds, and other traditional investment vehicles. While traditional financial instruments are indeed very popular, some Wall Street investors have begun investing in trading cards. Sports trading card expert Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards explains why.
“One of the basic principles of investing is to diversify. One should never want all of their goods in one basket, such a particular stock,” Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards points out. “With trading cards, investors can diversify into a tangible product that stands a good chance of gaining value.”
Ultimately, investors want to make money. Traditionally, that means buying low and selling high. In recent months, trading card values have exploded. A card sold for say $200,000 today might fetch more than half a million in a few months. Indeed, a Michael Jordan card sold in February 2021 fetched more than $700,000 after having sold for just $215,000 weeks earlier.
“Trading card prices have soared in recent months,” Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards notes. “If one happened to have bought cards at the right time, one may have made a tremendous amount of money. That said, before buying cards, one will want to make sure they understand how the industry works.”
As is often the case with high-value collectibles, and indeed economic markets in general, supply and demand determine prices. The rarest cards that are the most in-demand are often the most valuable cards. Popular players, such as Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, or Lebron James, are often the most in-demand. If one have a popular player and a rare card, one may have something very valuable on their hands.
“Evaluating cards and their value does take time and expertise,” Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards says. “One doesn’t want to buy expensive cards until they have a good grasp on the industry. That said, once one know what their doing, one can secure a highly valuable, tangible product.”
Eric Bitz Discusses Trading Cards as Investments
Many people collect sports cards because it’s a fun hobby. Cheaper sports cards often cost only a few dollars and one can build up their collection from scratch. If one happen to land a rare card, it might end up worth a lot of money. If they're going to invest in trading cards as a financial investment, however, one must remember that with rewards come risks.
“The higher the potential rewards, the higher the general risks,” Eric Bitz of BuyNiceCards says. “That’s true for pretty much any investment, including sports cards. When buying cards, one will want to make sure that they are genuine, that they’re in good shape, and that they are actually rare.”
Many people prefer physical, tangible investments rather than stocks, options, and the like. Keep in mind, however, that physical assets need to be protected, and not just from thieves. With trading cards, a spilled cup of coffee could ruin a huge investment.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here