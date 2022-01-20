Male Hypogonadism Market Explore Growth Factors, Competitive Analysis of Key Industry Players

Male Hypogonadism Market is estimated to reach $3,233 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2016 to 2022.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Male hypogonadism is a clinical condition in which testes cannot produce enough testosterone, resulting in decreased development of muscle mass, impaired growth of body hair, development of breast tissues, and lack of deepening of the voice.

Growth in the male hypogonadism market is driven by the rise in prevalence & incidence of men with testosterone deficiency, increase in infertility rates, and growth in awareness among the patient population about hypogonadism treatment options by certain campaigns carried out by the government. Moreover, the risk of hypogonadism is very high in the geriatric population, and population with obesity & diabetes; thus, growth in geriatric population and incidence of chronic lifestyle disorders, such obesity & diabetes, are further expected to boost the market growth.

However, high side effects of all testosterone products are expected to hinder growth of the testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) segment in this market. Technological advancements are expected to provide new opportunities during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Key players have adopted product approval as their key strategy to cater to the changing needs of the industry. There is high competition among key players to launch innovative, technologically advanced products to increase their market share and serve the patients in a better way. Major players operating in this market include AbbVie Inc., Allergan plc, AstraZeneca plc, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company Ltd., Endo International plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Ferring Holding S.A., Finox Biotech, IBSA Institut Biochimque SA, Laboratoires Genevrier, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By drug therapy, gonadotropin and gonadotropin-releasing hormones therapy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

• Pituitary disorders segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.2%.

• Injectables accounted for nearly half of the market share in 2015.

• North America accounted for majority of the share (more than three-fourths) in 2015, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• U.S. accounted for the majority share in the North American market in 2015, and the Mexican market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7%.

