Irfan Virji Discusses How to Improve Corporate Sustainability
Irfan Virji Discussed How to Improve Corporate SustainabilityMOMBASA, KENYA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many companies want to increase their sustainability efforts beyond recycling but aren’t sure where to start. Luckily, says Irfan Virji, there are dozens of ways one can improve corporate sustainability and deliver economic, social, and environmental benefits for their employees, customers, and industry alike.
Look at Waste Reduction First Says Irfan Virji
One of the very first things to do as one move forward on their sustainability efforts is to take a look at their company waste. And we’re not just talking about the trash one throw out. Waste can cover everything from energy consumption to how much paper one uses. If one has a particularly large company or are unsure where to start, consider having an audit completed by a third-party company that specializes in corporate sustainability.
When one reduce waste in a area, one can then use those savings in a more deserving area of their business, Irfan Virji says. This decreases both operating costs and their carbon footprint!
For instance, if one find that they use a lot of printer ink and paper on contracts and files that could be digitalized, invest in the automation tools one need to take a step towards being truly paperless. Less time spent on printing and printer maintenance can then be put back into the workflow, which increases productivity while also reducing their waste. And the money one spend on the physical paper can go towards the cost of their automation tools and other areas of the business!
Look Beyond The Products
It’s easy to stay focused on office life or on the physical products that one put out when they’re trying to increase sustainability, says Irfan Virji. But don’t forget to look further and keep the big picture in mind when one's expanding sustainability efforts.
For instance, plastic is one of the biggest environmental disasters that humans have ever produced. It lives in the dirt, takes millions of years to decompose, uses petroleum and other finite resources to be created, and–most importantly–is choking out marine life in the ocean.
One of the biggest corporate contributions to the plastic epidemic? Packaging. Plastic filler and wrappings to be exact. Consider replacing the plastic in packaging with compostable or recycled options to help cut back on contribution to the problem. There are plenty of non-plastic packaging options that are both eco-friendly and affordable.
Get Employees Involved
While it's important to get leadership buy-in, remember that it's the employees who will make the biggest impact as they carry out these sustainability measures. Make sure that they understand, not just what changes will be taking place, but why. Involve them in the decision-making process and give them ownership over the programs to ensure that they are as successful as possible.
Even if they’re a small business or strapped for cash, there are plenty of ways one can increase sustainability efforts, explains Irfan Virji. Just start small, and get the employees on board early to make the most of the momentum!
