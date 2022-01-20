Automated Waste Collection System Market Analysis & Future Growth Prospects to 2030 | By Type, Operation & Application

Increase in awareness for greener and cleaner environment across the world is a major factor that is expected to drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automated waste collection system market has witnessed significant growth in the past decade. Local authorities and governments of developing countries are focusing and investing on waste management system to reduce waste traffic in streets of urban areas and preserve human health. A number of players in the automated waste collection system industry are expanding their business to strengthen their foothold in the global market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Automated Collection Waste System Market by Type, Operation, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” the global automated waste collection system market size was valued at $252.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $555.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.7%from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8232

Commonly observed types of automated waste collection system are gravity system and full vacuum system. Among these, the full vacuum system accounted for the largest market size by value in 2020. The market is analyzed with respect to different applications such as airports, hospitals, food market, stadiums, educational institutes and others. The market is mainly driven by development of new infrastructural projects and healthcare facilities where large amount of waste is generated and treated by underground vacuum system. However, the unwillingness of the public to let go of the traditional door-to-door waste collection approach is a restraining factor that is hindering the market growth.

However, during the pandemic, various manufacturers in the automated waste collection system market had to stop their business in countries such as China, the U.S., and India. In addition, lack of technology also constricted supply of machines of automated waste collection system. However, reopening of production facilities and introduction of vaccines for coronavirus disease are anticipated to lead to re-opening of automated waste collection companies.

Key Market Players

AMCS group

Caverion corporation

Aerbin ApS

MariMatic Oy

Envac Group

Logiwaste AB

AWC Berhad Group

Ros Roca SA

Greenwave Solutions

STREAM environment

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8232

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging automated waste collection system market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth emerging automated waste collection system market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2020 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the emerging automated waste collection system market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The global automated waste collection system market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key players within emerging automated waste collection system market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the emerging automated waste collection system industry.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8232

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.