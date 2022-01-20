Mobile Concrete Mixer Market Growth, Analysis & Forecast, 2021–2030 | Covid-19 Impact With Leading Players

Increase in investments by governments, majorly of developing counties, in construction of roads, tunnels, dams, commercial and residential buildings.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some sites require fresh concrete that is prepared on construction sites itself to avoid wastage, which eventually saves construction cost occurring due to wastage of concrete. Hence, owing to this demand, mobile concrete mixers are used to prepare concrete from raw material such as sand, cement, water, gravel, and sometimes binding adhesives. The concrete is than discharged though outlet nozzle mounted on front or back of the truck or trailer as per design.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mobile concrete mixer market by capacity, product type, chassis type and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the mobile concrete mixer market size was valued at $6,755.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $ 11,812.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Major driving factors of the mobile concrete mixer market are extensive increase in investments by governments, majorly in developing countries on constructing new infrastructures such as roads, dams, tunnels, residential & commercial buildings, and other public infrastructures. In addition, ease of transportation of concrete in remote areas where roads are not well built or construction sites that have no proper access drives the mobile concrete mixer market.

Moreover, decrease in wastage of concrete saves construction project costs and eventually helps in saving natural resources. However, cost of mobile concrete mixers is slightly high. Further, it also needs regular maintenance for its smooth working. Thus, high investment and maintenance costs acts as restraint for the mobile concrete mixer market growth. In addition, outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in construction and manufacturing activates across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to halt in the construction industry, which, in turn, hinders growth of the mobile concrete mixer market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging mobile concrete mixer market trends and dynamics.

In-depth mobile concrete mixer market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The mobile concrete mixer market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the mobile concrete mixer industry.

