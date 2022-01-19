DHHL News Release: Chair Ailā Statement on House Speaker’s Intent to Fund DHHL

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Ailā, Jr. issued the following statement following Speaker Scott Saiki’s opening remarks to the 31st Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi on January 19, 2022. In his speech, Speaker Saiki indicated the intent to introduce a bill that could appropriate $600 million to serve beneficiaries of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act.

“An investment of $600 million toward the implementation of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act would be a historic infusion of resources to address the needs of potentially thousands of beneficiaries on the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands Waiting List. DHHL continues to be open to all measures that would return native Hawaiians to the land, as intended by Prince Kūhiō. We appreciate this legislature for hearing our calls for funding and their commitment to fulfilling the state’s obligation to our community.”

