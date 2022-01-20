Jet Mill Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity

Rapid growth in cosmetics and lifestyle industry is expected to surge demand for jet mills.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The jet mills industry is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period mainly owing to rise in demand from end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and food & beverages. Necessity for small sized chemicals and materials is growing rapidly, owing to advancements in pharmaceutical drugs and cosmetics.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Jet mill market type and end user industry: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020–2027,” the global jet mill market size is expected to reach $185.7 million in 2027 from $138.7 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11474

Jet milling is a primary particle size reduction process, which utilizes compressed, high pressure air to generate high velocity collision between material particles that reduces its size. Jet mills are often used in chemicals, polymers, ceramics, and other industries for grinding friable material, which has the tendency to break into smaller pieces. Average particle size obtained from jet mills can range between 1 and 10 micron.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the jet mill market mainly due to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, major end-user manufacturing companies located in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, and the UK are also facing financial impacts due to halted production, which is expected to hinder growth of the jet mill market in 2020.

Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the jet mill market trends. China and Japan held majority of the share in jet mill production, owing to high focus manufacturing of highly developed and low-cost machines.

In addition, increase in demand for jet mills from developing nations in Asia-Pacific from growing food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemical, and other manufacturing industries is expected to drive the jet mill market growth.

Get Detailed Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/11474

Key Market Players

Erich NETZSCH GmbH & Co. Holding KG

Fluid Energy Processing and Equipment Company

Freund, Ltd.

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

Kurimoto, Ltd.

Promas Engineers Private Limited

Shandong Alpa Powder Technology Co., Ltd.

The Jet Pulverizer Company, Inc.

Kunshan Unique Machinery Co., Ltd.

Midas Microtech Engineering Private Limited

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global jet mill market trends and dynamics.

An in-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive jet mill market opportunity analysis of all the countries is provided in the report.

The global jet mill market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11474

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.