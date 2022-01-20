Vietnam Mobile Payment Market 2022: Key Players Outlook, Latest Technology Trends and Forecast up to 2027

Vietnam Mobile Payment Market 2022

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Vietnam Mobile Payment Market by Type (Proximity Payment and Remote Payment), Mode of Transaction (Short Message Service, Wireless Application Protocol, and Near-Field Communication), End User (Personal and Business), Application (Hospitality & Tourism, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecommunication, and Others), and Type of Purchase (Airtime Transfer & Top-Ups, Money Transfers & Payments, Merchandise & Coupons, Travel & Ticketing, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.”

The adoption of mobile payments has increased in Vietnam over time, due to rise in adoption of smartphones, contactless payment cards and ease of transactions as compared to traditional banks. In addition, various retailers across the country have adopted mobile payments to provide an enhanced customer experience and to increase the adoption of mobile payments across the country. Furthermore, technological advancements and increase in awareness about contactless payments among the consumers can lead to a rapid growth during the forecast period. In addition, surge in adoption of near-field communication (NFC) technology in various sectors such as transport and entertainment, is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of key market players operating in the global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market. The leading market players analyzed in the report include Movi, M_Service, National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS), NganLuong.vn, OnePAY, Orange, PayPal Holdings, Inc., SohaPay Electronic Payment Tool, VietUnion Online Services Corporation (Payoo), and VNG Corp.

The leading players adopted various strategies such as new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, expansion, and others to achieve sustainable growth and make an international mark.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 150+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4780

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing Vietnam Mobile Payment Market dynamics, key segments, competitive landscape, major investment pockets, and investment feasibility. These data and statistics will offer a valuable source of guidance for startups, stakeholders, leading market players, and investors to avail useful insights regarding the market and implement necessary

Key Benefits for Stakeholder

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall Vietnam Mobile Payment Market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current Vietnam Mobile Payment Market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the electrical cable market trends and the market share of key vendors.

The research provides an extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market growth. These insights are useful for determining further strategies and tap on opportunities to achieve sustainable growth. This information and its thorough explanations will also help in knowing driving forces and adopt strategies for realizing growth. Moreover, market players, investors, and new entrants can adopt these insights for identifying the market potential and achieve competitive advantage.

The report provides insights on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market size. These insights would to help in improvising strategies to cope up with the impact. Moreover, market players can reassess their strategies and mitigate the impact caused due to disrupted manufacturing processes, supply chain, and lack of availability of workforce. Investors can adapt their strategies and determine investment feasibility as per the changing scenario.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Vietnam Mobile Payment Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4780?reqfor=covid

The report offers a comprehensive segmentation of the global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market share on the basis of type, applications, end users and region. A detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment is provided in the report with the help of tabular and graphical formats. This analysis is a valuable source of information in determining the largest revenue generating and fastest growing segments. Moreover, these insights will guide in adopting various strategies to achieve growth during the forecast period.

The research provides an extensive competitive scenario of the global Vietnam Mobile Payment Market for different regions and respective countries. The data and information about these regions and countries are valuable in determining the strategies and exploring market potential. AMR also provides the customization services for a specific region, country, and segment according to the requirements.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4780

Key Market Segments

• BY APPLICATION

o Hospitality & Tourism

o Media & Entertainment

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Energy & Utilities

o IT & Telecommunication

o Others

• BY TYPE OF PURCHASE

o Airtime Transfer & Top-Ups

o Money Transfers & Payments

o Merchandise & Coupons

o Travel & Ticketing

o Others

• BY END USER

o PERSONAL

o BUSINESS

• BY MODE OF TRANSACTION

o Short Message Service

o Wireless Application Protocol

o Near-Field Communication

• BY TYPE

o PROXIMITY PAYMENT

o REMOTE PAYMENT

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market