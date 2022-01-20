Monteith Construction Corp. Appoints President Bryan Thomas as CEO, Positions Company for Continued Growth, Innovation
Thomas now serves as CEO and President while John Monteith—company founder and former CEO—heightens focus on leadership development and ESG initiatives.
Our team shares in a forward-thinking mindset and it’s been the guiding force of success over the years. We’re a company of innovators and we will continue to think big.”WILMINGTON, NC, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monteith Construction Corp., a North and South Carolina-based commercial general contractor, today announces the appointment of Bryan Thomas as CEO. Thomas has served as the President of Monteith Construction since 2019 and now leads the company’s long-term strategic planning, in addition to overseeing high-level operations.
— Bryan Thomas, CEO and President
“Monteith Construction has seen exponential growth over the past 24 years, and Bryan—who started his career as an assistant superintendent with Monteith a year after our company was founded—has been at the helm of that growth,” says John Monteith. “His shift to CEO reflects a natural progression of the company, laying the framework of a sustainable growth model in decades to come.”
“Our team shares in a forward-thinking mindset and it’s been the guiding force of success over the years,” says Thomas. “It’s driven our expansion into new markets, our investment in virtual design and construction technologies, and it continues to push everyone to think of better ways to serve our partners and projects. We’re a company of innovators and we will continue to think big.”
Monteith Construction builds across the Carolinas and into Virginia with offices located in Raleigh, Myrtle Beach and Charleston, in addition to the Wilmington, NC headquarters. The company’s project portfolio runs the gamut of industries and asset classes—from higher education and healthcare to office and mixed use.
“Some of our biggest successes as a company have come over the past couple years despite market volatility that’s been a challenge for the construction industry at large,” adds Thomas. “Attracting top-tier talent, launching Monteith SPOTLIGHT—a small projects division focused on quick turnaround and turnkey solutions—and expanding in some of the fastest-growing markets are all indicators we’re on a upward trajectory. Now, we’re looking forward to and ready for the opportunities 2022 will bring.”
The team works across Design-Bid-Build, Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR), Design-Build and Negotiated delivery methods. Recent clients include the City of Durham, City of Raleigh, Conway Medical Center, PulteGroup’s Del Webb active adult communities, The Davis Community, East West Partners, Liberty Senior Living, MegaCorp Logistics, Newland, Wake Tech Community College, and Wilmington International Airport (ILM), among others.
Beyond its core business, Monteith Construction is actively involved in community outreach initiatives across all markets, including two 501(c)3 non-profit organizations founded by John Monteith: Camp Schreiber Foundation which provides educational and out-of-the-classroom experiences to underserved Wilmington youth and Thoughtbox which aims to turn activist ideas into action through focused projects. The first Thoughtbox project, Initiative 1897: Continuum of Change, launched in Summer 2021.
About Monteith Construction Corp.
Monteith Construction Corp. is a licensed general contractor building across North and South Carolina and into Virginia, known for turning passion into purposeful work since the company was founded in 1998. Our relationships are built on one thing: trust. We have an ironclad commitment to building to the highest quality standards and providing clients with a streamlined project experience a step above the rest. This, combined with our team’s constant drive to improve, makes the Monteith Construction best-in-class. Discover more about our people, our passion and our purpose at www.monteithco.com.
