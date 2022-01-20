Grand Traverse Dock & Hoist Gets Website Redone In Anticipation of Upcoming Boating Season

/EIN News/ -- Traverse City, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traverse City, Michigan -

Traverse City-based Grand Traverse Dock & Hoist has gone through a complete brand overhaul while working with Traverse City-based marketing company, MasterMind. The owner of GT Dock & Hoist had reached out to Stephen Twomey owner of MasterMind after the dock and hoist company did an excellent job installing Stephen's personal boat hoist and dock. After seeing that this was a well-run dock and hoist company, Stephen offered to redo their website and he and Allan the owner of Grand Traverse Dock and Hoist, worked out a deal to help grow their online presence.

Starting with a whole brand refresh, the team based the redesign on a water style inspiration that is apparent throughout the website, from the shape of the header images to the rest of the images on the site. Grand Traverse Dock & Hoist expects the site redesign to help with their goal of expanding their services beyond Grand Traverse County and growing the company into a major player in Leelanau County, serving Big and Little Glen Lake, Lake Leelanau, and including Torch Lake. They have already gained recognition as a preferred ShoreStation dock & hoist dealer and they have the experience and crew required to design the ideal lake life outdoor docking system. From new dock sales to removing and installing boat lifts, the team at Grand Traverse Dock & Hoist has the experience to safely install and remove your boating and dock set up. Offering on the water design and consultation, getting the ideal Lake Life set up has never been easier for beachfront homeowners in Northern Michigan.

With regards to Grand Traverse Dock & Hoist's new website, the owner said, “We are super excited about our website and we are looking forward to the upcoming season. We expect to serve more customers in the days to come as we have improved our online presence. And to our customers, we say, ‘Expect solid, safe dock and hoist installation and leave the back-breaking work to the pros.’”

Recently, Grand Traverse Dock & Hoist moved to a new showroom to better help their customers. This move was done in anticipation of growth from digital search as well as referrals. Allan's team of professional dock & hoist installers is available to do on-the-water consultations for designing an ideal swim platform or lounging area. Grand Traverse Dock and hoist also offers Personal Water Craft (PWC) Hoists for jetskis. When trying to protect one's boat, having a solid canopy over the top is advised. Also, ShoreStation dealers can help boat owners acquire side screens known as "Power Curtains" which are a roll-down screen option that keep debris like leaves and other animals out as well. Grand Traverse Dock and Hoist also offers docking guides like Tritoon log racks as well as spring-loaded centering devices to help boaters get into the lift safely.

Meanwhile, Grand Traverse Dock & Hoist is a dock and hoist retail store that specializes in the installation of a dock and hoist in Northern Michigan, particularly in the Grand Traverse/ Leelanau County area. They also work with a number of other boat hoist and dock supply companies to ensure that they are able to give the customer the best possible option. Those who want to check out their exact location can visit their Google Maps page at https://www.google.com/maps?cid=3263736889866892375.

