118 AUTHORS JOIN THE FIREBIRD BOOK AWARD CIRCLE OF WINNERS

January 2022 – Speak Up Talk Radio announced the winners of 2021’s fourth quarter FIREBIRD BOOK AWARDS contest.

One of the winning entries was from Kansas author ROBERT E. LOFTHOUSE whose book titled HONOR THROUGH SACRIFICE won in the BIOGRAPHY / HISTORICAL & NON-FICTION HISTORY CATEGORIES.

Authors and publishers from around the world submitted their work to the Firebird Book Awards. Two judges from a select panel of 17 judges read each book in its entirety and independently scored each entry. All judges committed to a set of standardized criteria that evaluates the quality of the writing as well as production aspects. Only entries with the highest of scores were awarded the coveted Firebird.

Patricia J. Rullo, founder of the Firebird Book Awards, says, “this quarter saw a huge increase in the number of categories selected by the submitting authors. This increase allowed us to send even more pillowcases and other handmade gifts to the homeless shelters. The charitable component to our awards allows all entry fees to be tax-deductible to the author. In return, we personally make and send handmade fun and colorful pillowcases to women and children in homeless shelters via Enchanted Makeovers, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. In this way, authors get notoriety for their work while helping to transform homeless shelters into bright and happy homes. It is a rewarding venture for everyone.”

Pat adds, “our judging panel includes a diverse group who represent a cross section of ages, cultural heritage, race, religion, gender, and experience. At Speak Up Talk Radio, our mission is to offer authors a welcome place to promote themselves and their books via book awards, radio interviews, audiobook production, voiceover marketing tools, and podcasting services. We want to support those who dare share themselves with the world through their written words.”

The Firebird Book Awards run quarterly contests so authors can receive recognition on a timely basis. Authors from all genres, mainstream, independent, and self-published are welcome. For additional winning authors, titles, and entry information:

