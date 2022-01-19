Retired judges fight to advance age-bias lawsuit against California’s Judicial Council

The case hinges on whether a group of retired jurists can show that new rules limiting their service in a program that sends temporary help to shorthanded courts has a disparate impact on “older” retired judges.
