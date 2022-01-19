Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,973 in the last 365 days.

Opinion: Are costs for unused trial exhibits recoverable?

(Subscription required) The Supreme Court recently answered this question. Trial preparation expenses for unused exhibits and demonstrative are recoverable in the court's discretion. When seeking recovery of such costs, counsel should emphasize the above-referenced points that have resonated with the trial and appellate courts.

You just read:

Opinion: Are costs for unused trial exhibits recoverable?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.