(Subscription required) The Supreme Court recently answered this question. Trial preparation expenses for unused exhibits and demonstrative are recoverable in the court's discretion. When seeking recovery of such costs, counsel should emphasize the above-referenced points that have resonated with the trial and appellate courts.
You just read:
Opinion: Are costs for unused trial exhibits recoverable?
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.