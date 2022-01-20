Mark Boulding, Owner

Cheeba Spot is More Than Retail, We are a Cannabis Community

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis Dispensary “Cheeba Spot” to Open in New Jersey

When “Cheeba Spot” opens in the summer of 2022, ( Essex County Area) it will be one of the 1st African-American owned cannabis dispensaries in the State of New Jersey; Cheeba Spot will be the first of its kind, providing a safe and appealing shopping experience in an urban pop culture environment that focuses on quality products, customer education, and quality service.

After New Jersey’s groundbreaking 2021 approval to allow legal recreational use and sales of marijuana, Cheeba Spot is eager to enter the space of retail recreational cannabis.

Cheeba Spot’s owner Mark Boulding is excited to bring the much-needed representation and inclusion of African Americans to the cannabis industry. “Growing up in New Jersey, I witnessed firsthand the negative effects the so-called “War on Drugs” had on my community and my peers,” he explained. “I have seen friends and family members sentenced to prison, for the same plant that companies are today making billions of dollars legally. I felt it was my obligation to become a part of the State of New Jerseys commitment to Social Equity entering the cannabis industry. Cheeba Spot is currently looking for a location for its physical space.

With an emphasis on customer education and service, Cheeba Spot will offer carefully curated products in three different categories: Edibles, commonly baked goods such as gummies, cookies or brownies that are infused with cannabis extracts; Flower, which refers to the smokable section of the cannabis plant, also known as nuggets, nugs, or bud; and Concentrates, a potent consolidation of cannabinoids that are made by dissolving marijuana in its plant form into a solvent. The dispensary will be staffed with team members who are paid above industry average and trained to help consumers determine the best product for their needs.

According to industry analytics firm Headset anticipates the U.S. cannabis industry will top $30.5 billion in sales in 2022, up from $23.6 billion in 2021. New Frontier Data, another industry data consultancy, estimates 1/3 of US cannabis sales will come from New York, New Jersey, and Virginia, three states that passed legislation in 2021 to make cannabis legal for recreational use.

Boulding explained how the Cheeba Spot team is committed to building a successful, consumer-friendly business that benefits the community on multiple levels including holding regular meetings that consist of people from the community, stake holders and policy makers. Cannabis has so many benefits,” said Boulding. “The cannabis industry is growing so fast; our communities need to be a part of the expansion and all the benefits from it.



About Cheeba Spot

Cheeba Spot LLC, is a locally owned company. We are proud to be a part of the ever-emerging New Jersey cannabis community and industry. Our priority is to provide an unsurpassed level of professional service, while delivering the highest quality products in the state. For more information, contact; mark@markboulding.com or visit www.cheebaspot.com.

