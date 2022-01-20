Multiple Arrests Made in a Carrying a Pistol Without a License Offense: 1700 Block of N Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Carrying a Pistol Without a License offense that occurred on Friday, January 14, 2022, in the 1700 block of N Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:00 pm, members of the Second District Crime Suppression Team observed a group of individuals breaking into vehicles in the listed location. When officers approached, the individuals began to flee the scene on foot and in a vehicle. All of the suspects were apprehended. Two of the suspects were occupying a vehicle that had been previously reported stolen. Officers recovered a total of 8 firearms.

On Friday, January 14, 2022, the following people were arrested: