WOMEN’S ENERGY NETWORK BOSTON ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Newly elected board for Boston, MA based Women’s Energy Network will continue 2021 momentum in support of development for women who work in energy

The WEN Boston board is a powerhouse group of women committed to cultivating inclusivity, personal connections, and career development opportunities for women in the Boston area.” — Linette Casey, WEN Boston President

BOSTON, MA, USA, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Chapter of Women’s Energy Network (WEN Boston), an association of women professionals in the energy industry, is pleased to announce its newly elected 2022 Board of Directors, effective January 1. The new board will continue to advance WEN’s mission to develop programs that provide networking opportunities and foster career and leadership development for women who work in energy.

2022 WEN BOARD MEMBERS

President – Linette Casey, Director - Power Systems Development, Siemens Energy, Inc.

President-Elect – Mary Stefanidakis, Partnership Development & Commercialization, Exelon, a Constellation Company

Past-President – Allison Porter, Director of Sales Operations, Vicinity Energy

Treasurer Maggie Teliska, Innovation, Enel Green Power

Marketing Co-Director – Julie Tolek, Trademark Attorney, Caldwell Intellectual Property Law

Marketing Co-Director - Katelyn Mazuera, Residential Manager, Energy Efficiency Implementation, Eversource Energy

Secretary – Melissa Green, Senior Director, Head of Financial Reporting, Liberty Mutual Investments

Legal Director – Lindsey Sands, Associate General Counsel, Vicinity Energy

Membership Co-Director – Allison Hallock, Operations and Maintenance Lead, Mayflower Wind

Membership Co-Director – Joyce Sanchez, Senior Specialist, Business Change, National Grid

Chapter/National Relations Director – Sara Harari, Associate Director of Innovation & Strategic Advisor to the President, Connecticut Green Bank

Events Co-Director – Sue Scarcella, Lead Specialist, Stakeholder Management, National Grid

Events Co-Director- Georgia Beyersdorfer, Client Account Manager, Power, Black & Veatch

Sponsorship Director – Victoria Carette, Hydrogen Product Development Engineer, Shell

Diversity Director – Danielle Jensen, Integration Manager, Mayflower Wind

Undersecretary – Sidney Swearingen, Master Candidate for Energy Systems Engineering Degree, Northeastern University

WEN EXECUTIVE ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Jackie Bliss, Chief Customer Officer, Vicinity Energy

Rebecca Boll, Chief Product Officer, Fluence

Marcy Reed, Retired President of National Grid MA

Ramya Swaminathan, Chief Executive Officer, Malta

Libby Wayman, Investor, Breakthrough Energy Ventures

The WEN Boston team concluded an exciting 2021, having grown membership back to pre-pandemic levels, hosting 13 events with over 560 attendees. Most events were provided virtually; however, WEN Boston held our inaugural “Summer Networking Series” with outdoor events including a golf clinic, self-defense clinic, and our signature ‘Headshots and Happy Hour’. In support of WEN Boston’s commitment to education, the team expanded engagement with the college community in Boston to develop young talent entering the energy industry. The board also formed an executive advisory committee with local executives.

The board is enthusiastic about launching new programming targeted at female executives for 2022 to foster greater collaboration and communication between senior leaders in the Boston area, including events geared towards professional development, community, and expertise.

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S ENERGY NETWORK BOSTON

The Women’s Energy Network Boston Chapter (WEN Boston) is part of an international association of professionals who work across the energy value chain. WEN Boston was established in October 2017 with a mission to build a close-knit community of women in energy that is focused on education, career development, and advocacy. Its goal is to develop a valuable network of women in the industry, providing programming that shapes and enhances their careers.

Those interested in joining WEN Boston can register for membership by visiting www.womensenergynetwork.org/boston to learn more or by emailing boston@womensenergynetwork.org.