Governor Lamont Issues Order Requiring Nursing Home Visitors Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test Result

01/19/2022

Governor Lamont Issues Order Requiring Nursing Home Visitors Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test Result

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has issued an executive order (Executive Order No. 14F) directing all nursing homes in Connecticut to require visitors to either show proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have recently tested negative for the virus in order to enter the facilities.

“We know that some of the people who are most vulnerable to the impacts of COVID-19 include those who live in nursing homes, which is why we need to be doing everything we can to protect them from this virus,” Governor Lamont said. “This is one more precaution we can implement at these facilities to keep them safe.”

Specifically, when entering nursing homes, visitors must:

  • Provide proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and, if eligible, under FDA or CDC guidance, have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster;
  • Provide paper or electronic proof of a negative COVID-19 test result from either a rapid antigen test that was completed within the previous 48 hours or a PCR test that was completed within the previous 72 hours; or
  • Take a rapid antigen test at the nursing home.

The order requires nursing homes to deny entrance to any visitor that tests positive for COVID-19 or who refuses to take a rapid antigen test. The order further provides, according to guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid, that a nursing home cannot deny entrance to any visitor who is willing to take a rapid antigen test but is unable to do so because the nursing home is not able to provide a rapid antigen test.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health plans on distributing 50,000 rapid antigen tests to all nursing homes. These are to be used exclusively to facilitate safe visitation. Distribution will begin on Friday, January 21, 2022.

The order takes effect on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

**Download: Governor Lamont’s Executive Order No. 14F

Governor Lamont Issues Order Requiring Nursing Home Visitors Show Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination or Negative Test Result

