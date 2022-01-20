CATBOTICA Announces Public Sale of Catbot NFTs to Begin January 19
CATBOTICA : Public Sale of Catbot NFTs to Begin January 19NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES , January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CATBOTICA, the Ethereum-powered leader in cat-themed animation, announces the public sale of its one-of-a-kind Catbot NFT collection, set to begin on January 19, 2022, at 6 pm EDT.
The public sale will kick off on the official Catbotica.com website. Taking place in a Dutch auction format, public sale prices for each Catbot NFT will begin at .2 Ethereum (ETH), and will drop .02ETH every 30 minutes after the first hour. Price drops will end at the .08ETH threshold.
Catobotica’s public sale comes on the heels of a widely-attended presale period, which started January 14. Beginning with an initial count of 12,000 NFTs, CATBOTICA’s unique, hand-drawn Catbot collection pulled in countless NFT and animation enthusiasts almost immediately after presale launch, demonstrating the considerable buzz surrounding the event and the Catobotica project.
To participate in the upcoming sale, users must first connect to the CATBOTICA Discord server and obtain a crypto wallet through which to purchase CATBOTICA NFTs. They must also acquire an Ethereum-based crypto wallet capable of holding their NFT purchases (for this latter requirement, CATBOTICA recommends obtaining a MetaMask wallet). Once an Ethereum wallet is obtained, users must register it on the site’s Discord server.
The CATBOTICA project was made possible through the support of a variety of organizations, including Blockchain Foundry, Motiontonic, Shelly Palmer Group, Crystallized Games, Sovren Ventures, and Don Porfirio.
To learn more about the CATBOTICA project and its handcrafted Catbot NFT collection, check out the official CATBOTICA trailer.
