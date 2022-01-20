Merida Capital Holdings congratulates Pilgrim Soul's closing a $2 million strategic seed funding round
Merida Capital Holdings LLC
(253) 329-4032
Congratulations to Pilgrim Soul, who just closed a $2 million strategic seed funding round. The investment is supported by a cross section of investors, with Merida Capital Holdings leading the round.
Since its launch in late 2020, Pilgrim Soul has generated $5.8 million in revenues from their creatively driven, non-cannabis products. Specifically, their Creative Thinking Journals are ranked as one of the top 500 bestselling books on Amazon. Their guided journals are filled with over 50 creative thinking exercises that provide hours of fun, increase your creativity, and build more productive habits.
Pilgrim Soul’s strategy is to be “The Expert on Cannabis for Creativity,” with a particular focus on helping people tap into their innate creativity through exclusive cannabis blends, a creative curriculum, community-driven creativity programs and expert content.
Since its founding in 2016, Merida Capital Holdings LLC is a private equity firm that makes forward thinking, strategic investments in the cannabis industry.
About Pilgrim Soul: Pilgrim Soul is a cannabis lifestyle brand focused on helping people elevate creative thinking to give them a competitive edge in life and work. Since the company's launch in October 2020, Pilgrim Soul has created the best-selling The Creative Thinking Journal and premium Live Resin Vape Pens (available in CA), designed to help unlock the mind and release creative flow.
About Merida Capital Holdings: Merida Capital Holdings is a private equity firm targeting fundamental growth drivers which accelerate the rapid development of the cannabis and hemp industries. Merida’s motto, Responsible Investing in the Cannabis Ecosystem, highlights its focus on governance while identifying leading cultivation technologies, products and services associated with the evolution of cannabis and hemp as agricultural products, plant-based medicines, constituents in pharmaceutical formulations and recreational consumer products. For more information, please visit www.meridacap.com or follow Merida on Twitter @meridacap.
