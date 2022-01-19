Attorney General Paxton joined 16 states in urging the U.S. Department of State to take a tougher approach to stemming the influx of deadly fentanyl into our country, causing the deaths of thousands of Americans. China has for many years been at the forefront of fentanyl production and distribution and is now outsourcing to Mexican cartels the production of this deadly drug.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that synthetic opioids and fentanyl have killed 64,178 Americans in just one year, from May 2020 to April 2021. The U.S. has experienced an increase of over 25,000 deaths due to these drugs since 2019, and this number is only expected to increase as the Biden Administration continues to allow this epidemic to spread with its reckless policies and mishandling of border security in our state.

