Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,974 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Urges Sec­re­tary of State to Fight Fen­tanyl Epidemic

Attorney General Paxton joined 16 states in urging the U.S. Department of State to take a tougher approach to stemming the influx of deadly fentanyl into our country, causing the deaths of thousands of Americans. China has for many years been at the forefront of fentanyl production and distribution and is now outsourcing to Mexican cartels the production of this deadly drug.  

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows that synthetic opioids and fentanyl have killed 64,178 Americans in just one year, from May 2020 to April 2021. The U.S. has experienced an increase of over 25,000 deaths due to these drugs since 2019, and this number is only expected to increase as the Biden Administration continues to allow this epidemic to spread with its reckless policies and mishandling of border security in our state.  

To read a copy of the letter click here. 

You just read:

Pax­ton Urges Sec­re­tary of State to Fight Fen­tanyl Epidemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.