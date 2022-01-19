More about DPH News Advisory - COVID-19 Dashboard Backlog of Cases

Submit Release
NEWS ADVISORY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:                                                        

Jan. 19, 2022                                                                                   

 

Atlanta – Today’s COVID-19 Daily Status Report will reflect more than 27,000 newly reported cases (PCR positive and antigen positive combined). Please be advised this number includes a backlog of cases that were not previously reported by several large laboratories. The cases date back 7-10 days.  

