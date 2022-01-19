SHERIFF KURT HALL RECOMMENDED BY ATTORNEY GENERAL TO BOARD OF PARDONS AND PAROLES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced today the recommendation of Sheriff Kurt Hall of Faulkton, S.D. to the Board of Pardons and Paroles. Hall will fill the vacancy left by Ed Ligtenberg, effective February 1, 2022.

“Sheriff Hall brings years of experience, common sense, and a strong sense of fairness to this position,” said Ravnsborg, “Along with his commitment to public safety he is well-suited to serve South Dakota on the Board of Pardons and Paroles.”

Hall is a native of Ree Heights, S.D. and has been the Faulk County Sheriff since 2004. Prior to that he served 6 years as the Hand County Sheriff. He also served as the President of the South Dakota Sheriff’s Association in 2013. Hall was instrumental in the construction of a new jail facility in Faulk County which opened in 2017, providing 35 beds for inmates from surrounding counties as well as federal prisoners.

“I also want to extend my appreciation to Ed Ligtenberg for his dedicated service on the Parole Board. He has been a strong leader in protecting our communities for many years,” added Ravnsborg.

The Board of Pardons and Paroles is a nine-member appointed board charged with the authority to make decisions of parole, the revocation of parole, and parole policy and procedures. Three of the board members are appointed by the Governor of South Dakota, three are appointed by the South Dakota Attorney General, and the remaining three are appointed by the South Dakota Supreme Court.

This appointment is subject to final confirmation by the South Dakota Senate.

