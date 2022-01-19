Buttonwood Financial Reveals Why They Believe in Treating Clients Like Family
Buttonwood Financial is a comprehensive wealth management firm that has made a name by helping clients strategize everything from tax planning to investment opportunities. However, the staff is known for more than just their economic acumen. See why Buttonwood Financial goes above and beyond other companies and why customer service is so important to professionals.
The Right Structure
From the beginning of Buttonwood, the company was always committed to the idea of family. The whole team cares for clients, regardless of where they’re starting in their financial journey. Wealth management can sometimes feel out of reach to the average person, particularly if they feel like they ‘should’ have amassed more than they have by a certain age.
Buttonwood Financial doesn’t treat people differently based on their net worth but instead on what they want out of their finances. Instead of its staff looking out for their bottom line, they look at how each opportunity or option will help or hurt the people they ultimately work for.
The Benefits of Doing the Right Thing
Buttonwood Financial has won numerous awards for its services, particularly in the wealth management, financial advisor, and investment categories. However, these formal recognitions are ultimately not as important as the thank-you cards and thoughtful souvenirs that the company receives from grateful clients. Clients show their appreciation by developing a lifelong loyalty to the brand and spreading the word to family and friends.
Being a Part of It All
For Buttonwood, a thriving business represents a chance to help the community. The people in the Kansas City area all require sound financial planning if they’re going to make the most of their wealth. Whether they want to start a business, fund their children’s education, or retire off the grid in a cabin in the woods, the staff at Buttonwood Financial can be a resource that steers their neighbors in the right direction.
Meeting people, talking to them about their future, and watching all of their dreams come together isn’t just satisfying. It’s downright exhilarating for the team.
Having a mindset that puts profits in their proper place (which is to say, far below people’s quality of life) allows the team to be a part of moments that can’t be measured in money.
Buttonwood Financial on Authenticity
It would be easy for any financial firm to claim that they make customer service their number one priority. The difference is that Buttonwood’s team acts out its values every day of the week. Clients know that they won't get a stock answer when they ask a question about their finances and future. When they want to understand their financial lift, they’ll get detailed explanations from their very own Family CFO Team.
This kind of extra attention makes these strategies provide a high degree of confidence for clients as they live their lives. What’s more, it comes with a solid emotional component where clients are both seen and heard.
