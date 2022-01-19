01/19/2022 - URGENT NOTICE - Notice to Proceed Memo
TO:
All State Owned & Occupied Buildings
FROM:
Michael Pittman
Deputy Director
Bureau of Property Management
DATE:
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
RE:
Lowering of Flags
Notice to Proceed Memo
The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:
Will County Deputy Sheriff Michael John Queeney . Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:
Sunrise, Monday, January 24, 2022 until Sunset
More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html