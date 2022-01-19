01/19/2022 - URGENT NOTICE - Notice to Proceed Memo

TO: All State Owned & Occupied Buildings FROM: Michael Pittman Deputy Director Bureau of Property Management DATE: Wednesday, January 19, 2022 RE: Lowering of Flags

Notice to Proceed Memo

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:

Will County Deputy Sheriff Michael John Queeney . Please lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel from:

Sunrise, Monday, January 24, 2022 until Sunset

More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html