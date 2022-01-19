Governor Phil Scott Announces Key Appointments Within the Agency of Administration

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Administration Secretary Kristin Clouser today announced three key appointments within the Agency of Administration. Catherine Delneo has been appointed state librarian; Justin Kenney as chief performance officer (CPO); and Nikki Fuller deputy commissioner of the Department of Human Resources.

Catherine Delneo, state librarian

Delneo brings more than 25 years of experience in library services to the role of state librarian, most recently serving as a chief of branches at the San Francisco Public Library, leading a team of more than 400 staff.

“Cathy will bring a breadth of experience and a lot passion to the role of state librarian,” said Governor Scott. “We look forward to welcoming her back to her home state, where I’m confident she’ll continue to do great work, supporting our communities.”

“Libraries are essential in giving citizens access to knowledge, especially now,” said Administration Secretary Clouser. “I am so excited that Cathy will join in Vermont and continue to expand access to knowledge and opportunities for all Vermonters in her new role.”

Catherine began her career at the Somerset County Library System in Bridgewater, New Jersey, where she provided library services to children and teens for many years before becoming the training coordinator for the system. In 2006, Delneo moved to San Francisco, California, where she served as branch manager of the Park Branch Library in the Haight Ashbury neighborhood. She served in this role continuously until 2013 when she became the assistant chief of the Main Library. In 2015 Catherine became chief of branches.

“I am so impressed with the services and resources that are being provide by Vermont’s libraries and am deeply honored to have been chosen to serve as Vermont’s next state librarian,” said Delneo. “I was born and raised in Chittenden County and am thrilled by this opportunity to return to my home state to support the continued success of Vermont’s libraries, and I look forward to this opportunity to work with the dedicated individuals who provide library services to Vermonters every day.”

Delneo holds a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Vassar College and a Master of Library and Information Science from Rutgers University.

Delneo will begin her new role on February 13, 2022.

Justin Kenney, chief performance officer

Kenney has served as the interim CPO for the State of Vermont for the past seven months, moving on from his role as director of continuous improvement and planning. In that role, he worked alongside the previous CPO to provide statewide training, consultation, and support in connection with the Governor’s Program to Improve Vermont Outcomes Together (P.I.V.O.T).

“Justin has been a valuable member of our team since the beginning, supporting our efforts to make government work better for Vermonters,” said Governor Scott. “He is a proven leader, and I’m confident he will continue to excel in this role.”

“Justin has been a tremendous asset to the Agency of Administration and throughout state government,” said Administration Secretary Clouser. “His dedication to finding better, more resourceful ways to serve the people of Vermont will continue to assist him in his new role.”

Prior to that, Kenney served in a variety of other roles in state government including performance and budget analyst in the Department of Finance and Management and business technology project manager in the Department of Environmental Conservation. All told, Justin has close to nine years of public service under his belt and a deep commitment to making Government the best it can be.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as CPO and continue to support employees, managers and leaders in their efforts to make government more effective and efficient for those we serve,” said Kenney.

Kenney graduated from the University of Vermont in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science. Before his work for the State of Vermont, he held several roles at the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps and was the district manager for the Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District.

Kenney’s appointment was effective on January 16, 2022.

Nikki Fuller, deputy commissioner of the Department of Human Resources

Fuller is an experienced HR professional and Vermont attorney with more than two decades of experience in public service. She has an extensive background in labor and employment law. She held several roles for the Burlington School District, including as the executive director of human resources & in-house counsel. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing the core functions of human resources, labor management, and supporting the superintendent in creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace environment. Fuller also spent nearly 12 years advising the City of Burlington on employment and labor matters as an assistant city attorney. Currently, she is the owner and senior consultant of an HR and DEI Consulting firm.

“Nikki’s extensive experience and strong work ethic make her the perfect fit for this leadership role,” said Governor Scott. “I know she will continue to do great work for the people of Vermont.”

“The Department of Human Resources is excited to have Nikki as part of its leadership team,” said Beth Fastiggi, commissioner of Human Resources. “She offers a wealth of human resources skills and experience, creative energy, and a drive to provide excellent customer service that will support the advancement of the State’s workforce goals.”

“I am thrilled and honored to join the Department of Human Resources and am grateful for Governor Scott’s faith in me,” said Fuller. “I look forward to working towards innovative solutions to the challenges that employees and the State of Vermont currently face.”

Fuller holds a Juris Doctorate from Western New England College School of Law in Springfield, MA, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, FL. She is a member of the American Bar Association, the Society for Human Resource Management, and the National Diversity Council, among other organizations.

Fuller will begin serving on January 24, 2022

