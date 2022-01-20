Vocal coach to Dwayne Wade, Tony Robbins and many other celebrities, Arthur Samuel Joseph, launches a new master class

Celebrity vocal coach, Arthur Samuel Joseph, and thought leader, Jennifer K. Hill partner to launch a new master class Arthur Samuel Joseph M.A., founder and chairman of the Vocal Awareness Institute, today is widely-recognized as one of the world’s foremost communication strategists and authorities on the human voice. Thought leader, author, speaker, TV Host and entrepreneur Jennifer K. Hill

Joseph partners with Jennifer K. Hill to create a new Communication Mastery program "Achieve, Reclaim and Command your Destiny"

For anyone aspiring to improve as a leader, no matter your line of work, I highly recommend taking the time to learn more about Arthur Joseph’s Vocal Awareness Method for true leadership.” — Roger Goodell, Commissioner of the National Football League

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity vocal coach, Arthur Samuel Joseph, and thought leader, Jennifer K. Hill, partner to offer a new form of Communication Mastery. They co-produced the Achieve, Reclaim and Command Your Destiny program, which is now available to the public.

This program takes people through a journey of Communication Mastery to connect to greater self-worth, confidence and a deepened sense of Self.

CLICK HERE or use this link to find out more about the program: https://vocalawareness.com/yes/

For a limited time this special code INTRO20 will offer a 20% discount for the purchase of the program.

________________________

About Arthur Samuel Joseph M.A.,

Arthur Samuel Joseph is the founder and chairman of the Vocal Awareness Institute, today is widely-recognized as one of the world’s foremost communication strategists and authorities on the human voice. A renowned teacher/mentor, Mr. Joseph’s mission is to Change the World through Voice.

Mr. Joseph has taught globally for over five decades. His varied client list includes national and international leaders in politics, business, entertainment and broadcasting, the hospitality industries as well as among world-class athletes, motivational speakers, life coaches, noted actors, singers and other luminaries of the stage and screen. Formerly on the faculty at the University of Southern California School of Theatre, he has been a visiting artist at both Yale and George Washington Universities, and visiting professor in the New York University Graduate Extension program, among many others nationally and internationally.

His lifelong dedication to his mission, “To change the world through Voice” imbues his work with a vital sense of urgency as our relationships, our culture, our nation, and our global community becomes increasingly dependent upon communication technology and social media to do the work of communication. As Mr. Joseph states, “We are on the cusp of losing the art of public discourse.” He has become a lone voice in raising the alarm that we aren’t simply losing the ability to communicate, we are losing our innate ability to connect with each other on even the most basic levels—physically, psychologically, and spiritually.

________________________

About Jennifer K. Hill

Jennifer K. Hill is a successful entrepreneur, author, speaker, TV & Radio host, and thought leader. She has written two books, and has authored two popular white papers.

Hill built and sold her first company by the age of 38 to Marcum Search LLC (a subsidiary of Marcum LLP), where she became President of their California Division. She has hosted popular TV shows on Awake TV Network with Dr. Deepak Chopra, Dr. Rollin McCraty, Dr. Dain Heer, Dr. Bruce Lipton, Dr. John Demartini and many other leaders from around the world.

Hill has also moderated events including a 2020 talk at UCI with Dean Bill Maurer, Professor Don Hoffman, and Dr. Deepak Chopra. She recently hosted the Global Coherence Initiative’s largest event of the year with over 600 people from around the world, which featured Gregg Braden, Howard Martin, Dr. James Miles and other noted thought leaders.

When she is not hosting or speaking, Hill loves to give back and has built two schools in 3rd world countries.

She recently co-founded Om-Heals.com, an energy medicine marketplace platform to connect energy practitioners with users seeking to reconnect with their health and vitality.

Complimentary module from the ARC Program on utilizing Conscious Loving Breath