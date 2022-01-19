When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 19, 2022 FDA Publish Date: January 19, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria Monocytogenes Company Name: Frozen Food Development Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Frozen Food Development is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Lidl branded 12-ounce packages of Frozen Chopped Spinach because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Frozen Chopped Spinach was distributed in Lidl retail stores in GA, SC, NC, VA, MD, DE, NY, NJ, and PA.

The product comes in 12-ounce poly bags, and items included in the recall are marked with lot # R17742 or R17963 on the back of the poly bag with a best by date of 09/10/23.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 12-ounce packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach.

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and Frozen Food Development continue to investigate the source of the problem.

Consumers who have purchased 12-ounce packages of Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact LIDL Customer Care at 1-844-747-5435 Monday thru Saturday 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM Eastern Standard time .