AG Reyes Joins Letter to OSHA: “Withdraw COVID Vaccine Mandate”

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes today joined a coalition of 27 attorneys general in a letter to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), asking the agency to withdraw its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large employers. The letter follows a 6-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last week, which temporarily halted the Biden Administration’s OSHA vaccine mandate in response to a legal challenge brought by AG Reyes and other state attorneys general in addition to trade groups, nonprofits, and private businesses.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling, OSHA has not withdrawn the emergency temporary standard (ETS), which would require vaccination for tens of millions of employees across the country.

“OSHA should rescind the vaccine mandate immediately,” said Attorney General Reyes. “The United States Supreme Court has ruled that OSHA does not have authority to issue the vaccine mandate and there’s no reason for the mandate to remain in place.”

In the letter, the coalition maintains that the current OSHA mandate is unlawful because the agency does not have the authority to issue a broad vaccine mandate for larger employers. The letter states that “[T]he [Occupational Safety and Health] Act was designed to address dangers employees face at work because of their work—not dangers that are no more prevalent at work than in society generally. The United States Supreme Court agrees and held that the ETS—or any similar permanent standard for that matter—fails to address a unique workplace hazard and is therefore unlawful.”

The coalition also described the detrimental effect that the OSHA mandate will have on employers and businesses if it goes into effect: “The ETS fails to adequately consider the widespread economic damage the vaccine mandate may cause. This impact will be especially felt by vulnerable small businesses if a permanent standard applies to them.”

The letter was sent to OSHA as part of the federal government’s formal regulatory comment process. The letter was led by Kentucky and co-signed by attorneys general from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

To view the letter, click here.

Related