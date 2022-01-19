Major Health Journal Publishes Paper on Web-Based Calculator to Predict ROI of Food as Medicine Interventions

ROI Calculator Article in the American Journal of Health Promotion

The introduction of a new calculator that predicts ROI of food-as-medicine interventions has just been published in the American Journal of Health Promotion.

Diet ID, a patented breakthrough method in comprehensive, digital dietary assessment and diet quality scoring, has built a freely accessible web-based calculator simulating the return on investment associated with food-as-medicine interventions. The calculator estimates cost savings as well as time to ROI, a critical piece in understanding the potential efficacy of any intervention that measures the impact of dietary change. The calculator relies on key inputs such as improvement in diet quality, driven by digital and offline food-as-medicine solutions. Diet ID's innovative method of measuring diet quality at scale can be used to provide this important variable.

A detailed overview of this novel tool has been published in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Health Promotion. The paper provides details about the calculator and its application in multiple scenarios.

David Katz MD, MPH, Diet ID’s founder and CEO, says, “This tool, which we are pleased to make freely available to all, assesses downstream cost reductions achieved through upstream improvement in diet, based on data accessible in the peer-reviewed medical literature. We are excited to provide a means to demonstrate the power of diet improvement to advance health outcomes while lowering healthcare costs and generating a true financial return.”

Improving diet quality has significant potential for decreasing both chronic disease risk and healthcare costs. As such, food-as-medicine interventions are often utilized to demonstrate the impact of improved diet on both health outcomes and cost savings. But historically, it has been difficult to predict ROI because of the inherent complexities with measuring diet quality as well as the financial burden of chronic disease.

Diet ID can be used to quickly and effectively measure diet quality at scale. Because diet quality is now established as the single leading predictor of premature death in modern countries, a practical and easy-to-use tool is necessary to understand how diet quality improvement impacts chronic disease risk of specific populations.

Rachna Govani, Diet ID’s co-founder and COO, says, “We have found, through our work, that food-as-medicine programs can realize significant financial returns on investment within just weeks to months.”

Link to calculator: https://dietid.com/roi-calculator

American Journal of Health Promotion article abstract: https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/08901171211070751