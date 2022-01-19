Bryn Carden Shares Her Experience of Being an Undergraduate Entrepreneur

Bryn Carden is a young entrepreneur and philanthropist.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing a college lifestyle can be tricky and teaches critical mental stability skills juggling personal life with high word demand. However, work-life balance takes on an entirely new level for undergraduate student Bryn Carden.

When Carden isn’t attending class, studying to graduate, or participating in Delta Gamma sorority meetings and events, she is pursuing her passion as an entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is currently a student at Texas Christian University (TCU), working towards earning a major in Finance with a Real Estate Concentration from the Neeley School of Business while operating two organizations, Styles for Smiles and BF Hats.

“I have always been passionate about several things at once, including design, real estate, business, and helping others. I absolutely love being a young entrepreneur during my college years as I can put all of my passions to work at once during an essential learning and growing stage of my life. Entrepreneurs sign up for a job that involves wearing multiple hats at once and managing the stress effectively. By teaching myself how to balance a full-time university schedule, a sorority membership, and running two organizations, I am only setting my entrepreneurial career beyond graduation up for success,” said Carden.

The motivated Texas native started her entrepreneurial endeavors back in 2017 when she founded her first organization, Styles for Smiles. Carden wanted to focus mainly on her impact as a philanthropist while testing her design skills for her first-time experience selling products, so she started creating bracelets to supply support for the Smile Train Organization. All of the proceeds she makes from bracelet sales go directly to the Smile Organization to help fund their mission of providing cleft repair surgery at no cost internationally in over eighty-five different developing countries. Bryn’s first venture is already a success, raising enough funds to sponsor sixteen surgeries for the Smile Train Organization.

Her second organization, BF Hats, she co-founded with friend Fran Jabbour. Both being undergraduates at TCU, Carden and Jabbour utilize and incorporate their university environment into their business model while building enough revenue to add a philanthropy twist. A portion of the proceeds made from sales goes towards an organization both ladies have a heart for, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.

“Many students end up dropping out of college to pursue their business idea. However, I believe that it’s possible to do both - study in college and grow your business,” said Bryn. Carden proves by her own example that it’s indeed possible.

