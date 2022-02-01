Halen Technologies Welcome Ivana Gargiulo To It's Board of Advisors
Ivana joins a rapidly-growing and highly experienced Halen team, strengthening the brands offering further
I’m excited to be joining Halen. Their innovative app is transforming the mobile delivery service market, and I’m looking forward to working with their talented team as the brand continues to expand”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading super app developer Halen Technologies is pleased to welcome HR specialist Ivana Gargiulo to its Board of Advisors for Human Capital. The addition of Ivana to the Board will help the ever-growing Halen team maximize their potential and return.
Effective HR is critical to the success of any organization, helping to develop and reinforce its entire culture. Founded in 2020 to address the many difficulties related to multiple application data synchronicity, revolutionary all-in-one super app developer Halen Technology is pleased to confirm that Ivana Gargiulo will be joining its Board of Advisors for Human Capital and help establish a company culture.
Benefits of Company Culture
Company culture is important to employees because workers are more likely to enjoy work when their needs and values are consistent with their employers. If you work somewhere where the culture is a good fit, you'll tend to develop better relationships with co-workers and be more productive.
On the other hand, if you work for a company where you don’t fit in with the company culture, you are likely to take far less pleasure in your work. For example, if you prefer to work independently, but are employed by a company that emphasizes teamwork, you are likely to be less happy, not to mention less efficient.
Company culture is important to employers, too, because workers who fit in with the company culture are likely to not only be happier, but more productive as well. When an employee fits in with the culture, they are also likely to want to stay with that company for longer, which reduces turnaround and the associated costs of training new hires.
Ivana is a highly experienced human resources professional. Starting her career at Willis Towers Watson in 2006, she has since worked across a range of global companies, including Morgan Stanley, ZP Group, and Blackpoint Cyber. She is dedicated to maximizing the potential of each employee, helping to improve the overall return of a business by innovating human capital with intellectual resilience.
Speaking on the appointment, Ivana added, “I’m really excited to be joining Halen Technologies. Their innovative app is transforming the mobile delivery service market, and I’m looking forward to working with their talented team as the brand continues to expand.”
Halen Technologies Founder & CEO, Edward Mbeche said, “Ivana has a comprehensive background in Human Resources and Human Capital, and we have no doubt that she is going to be a very valuable addition to our growing team. Since our campaign launch, we have been focused on working with expert advisors and consultants, and Ivana’s credentials speak for themselves, so we can’t wait to have her support.”
The Halen super app is designed to do offer multiple service into one (rideshare, grocery, food, retail delivery; as well as flight booking and vacation rental) of all of these apps in a single, unified app. Users will no longer need to switch from app to app for their specific needs. All that is necessary is the Halen app.
To learn more about Halen Technologies and its ground-breaking new app, you can visit https://gethalen.com/.
