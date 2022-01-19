Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market size is projected to total US$ 15.6 Billion by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in the global Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market are slated to top US$ 10.3 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 7.1% CAGR , the market size is projected to total US$ 15.6 Bn by 2028.



The Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market is expected to register 7.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2028, up from 6.7% CAGR recorded during 2013-2021, predicts Future Market Insights.

Nearly 70% of the psoriasis patient population is prone to psoriatic arthritis, and up to 20% of arthritis patients are susceptible to acquire psoriasis, according to the recent findings of the Arthritis Foundation.

Attribute Details

2022 US$ 10.3

Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market Value-based

CAGR (2022-2028) ~7.1% Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA) Treatment Market Size in Projected

2028 US$ 15.6

Bn

The rate of increasing burden of psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis on healthcare industry has been boosting clinical research in the field of psoriatic arthritis, in recent years.

Sustained adoption of conventional disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs), especially in cost sensitive regions, is projected to push the demand for psoriatic arthritis treatment in coming years.

Role of Strong Product Pipeline & Mounting Clinical Research Investments

Over 20 drugs for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are currently in the phase II of pipeline, whereas more than 28 are in phase III of clinical trial, as indicated by the National Psoriasis Foundation. However, around 24 drugs have already received FDA approval for inclusion in the treatment for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

While such a strong product pipeline continues to drive the demand for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis treatment, a new research points to the shifting focus of several drug manufacturers to competitive pricing strategies, in an effort to attain widespread acceptance in coming years. Recently, Future Market Insights released a new intelligence based on the analysis of global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. The study forecasts a robust over-7% yearly growth for the market in 2022.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2013-2021 Historical Data

Available for 2022-2028 Market

Analysis Units for Volume and US$ Bn for Value Key Regions

Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. Key Countries

Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market

Segments

Covered Product, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Key

Companies

Profiled • Pfizer Inc.



• Johnson & Johnson



• AbbVie Inc.



• Amgen Inc.



• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company



• UCB S.A.



• Eli Lilly & Co



• Novartis AG



• Celgene Corporation



• AstraZeneca PLC

Industry Behemoths Cover More than 55% Market Value Share

In a fairly consolidated global landscape of psoriatic arthritis treatment market, more than 55% share of the total revenue is accounted by industry giants such as Novartis AG and AbbVie Inc. that include biologics in their core portfolio. While market leaders are maintaining focus on FDA approvals and clinical trials, research also points to the increasing importance of diverse pricing strategies.

Moreover, prominent players in psoriatic arthritis treatment market are likely to augment investments in R&D of biosimilars, biologics, and TNF (tumor necrosis factor) inhibitors to target regional markets. A number of leading drug manufacturers are also maintaining sizable investments in DMARDs that are scheduled for market entry in next few years. This is perceived as a strong factor improving growth prospects of psoriatic arthritis treatment market, according to the report.

Besides all these, strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations will remain the preferred expansion strategies adopted by a majority of prominent operators in psoriatic arthritis treatment landscape,” says a senior research analyst at the company.

Demand for Biologics & DMARDs Gaining Momentum

Research-driven understanding of the pathophysiology of psoriatic arthritis is fueling the introduction of innovative therapies in psoriatic arthritis treatment market, triggering innovations among the market participants – thereby supporting the growth of psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Targeted biological therapy has been demonstrating a decent success rate in terms of inducing temporary pain relief resultant of psoriatic arthritis, and thus continues to represent an attractive position in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market.

The report says that the demand for biologics accounts for more than 55% share of the global market revenue, whereas DMARDs demand makes up for more than 3/4th of the total market value. Although a majority of psoriatic arthritis patients opt for injectable as a preferred route of administration of psoriatic arthritis treatment, increasing introduction of innovative oral drugs is uplifting the popularity of orally administered psoriatic arthritis treatment.

Development of novel oral treatments for psoriatic arthritis is likely to favor the growth of North America's market. Growing availability of combination therapies and relatively economical biosimilar antibody therapeutics are identified to be the primary boosters for the growth of Europe's market. Collectively, North America and Europe account for over 60% share in the global value of psoriatic arthritis treatment market. The report indicates that the psoriatic arthritis market in Asia Pacific is likely to display high growth potential in the course of next few years.

